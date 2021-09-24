APOLLO Named to LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Canadian Startups List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (APOLLO), a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the sector, was featured amongst LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Canadian Startups List, an annual ranking that highlights the best emerging companies to work for across the country. Making the list for the first time since its creation in 2019, APOLLO ranked 13th.
“We are extremely proud to see APOLLO featured in LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Canadian Startups List, and recognized as an employer of choice within the startup world,” said Jeff McCann, Founder, President and CEO of APOLLO. “Not only do we aim to be the best partner to our collaborators and employer to our staff and partners, we also strive to become the go-to destination for businesses and individuals seeking insurance. We believe that by growing as a value-driven, people-first company, our customers will ultimately benefit from best-in-class products and service in the industry.”
LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Canadian Startups List recognizes new companies that are not only recruiting top talent, but also experiencing rapid growth. The ranking was established leveraging LinkedIn data that focuses on four criteria: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and how startups recruited talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies List.
This ranking follows a highly successful year for the company, marked by a significant expansion during which it hired more than 80 employees. Despite having to integrate and work remotely due to the pandemic, APOLLO has continuously invested in building a strong company culture where its employees would feel connected to their peers, all while being equipped to be effective and well supported in their role.
“Our internal culture is what unites us and enables us to find the right talent as we build the business,” continued McCann. “Living by our core values of candor, adventure, courage, desire, and integrity, whether in meetings or in conversations with our staff and partners, holds us all accountable to them. They inform every decision and that's worked out really well for us when hiring new talent.”
APOLLO was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Jeff McCann, a visionary entrepreneur and award-winning insurance executive, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations David Dyck, a seasoned communication executive and award-winning journalist, and Chairman Drew Green, one of Canada's leading technology entrepreneurs, founder of EMERGE Commerce (TSXV:ECOM), Pineapple, Brüush Oral Care Inc., Yourika, Emerald, Parvis Invest, &OR Collective, Riverdale Rentals, and Gravitas II Capital Corp. among others. Guided by their vision to positively disrupt and enable the insurance industry, they strive to build a unique company; one that is fueled by technology and puts people at the heart of the business. With visionary leadership at the helm, APOLLO’s large-scale expansion plan is set to revolutionize the sector.
About APOLLO
APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.
