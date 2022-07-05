CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
Apollon Wealth Management, a fast-growing registered investment advisor (RIA), announced today that it has hired Eric Sterner, CFA, MBA, CAIA, FRM, CIPM, as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer.
Mr. Sterner brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to his new role, including most recently as vice president of PGIM’s Strategic Investment Research Group’s portfolio construction team. In this role, he focused on the discretionary management of multi-asset investment solutions across more than $65 billion assets under management.
At Apollon Wealth Management, Mr. Sterner will be a member of the executive team, reporting directly to Founding Partner and CEO, Michael Dolberg. He will lead and oversee the growing firm’s investment strategy and innovative offerings.
“We are thrilled to have Eric Sterner join the Apollon team,” said Michael Dolberg, Founding Partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “His leadership and experience managing and launching innovative investment solutions with world-class teams are greatly aligned with our strategic goals to elevate wealth management to a higher standard.”
Prior to his role on PGIM’s Strategic Investment Research Group, Eric held positions as a Chief Investment Officer for the Prudential Customer Solutions RIA and oversaw its digital and hybrid investment advisory managed account platform, receiving industry recognition as one of the best performing robo advisors. He also worked in alternative investment solutions, managed proprietary and third party investment advisory platforms, and launched an advisory offering that was nominated as “Product of the Year” by Money Management Institute.
“I’m extremely excited to join the impressive Apollon team and be part of their incredible growth,” said Eric Sterner. “I look forward to helping our clients navigate these volatile and challenging markets, and achieving their financial dreams.”
To learn more about how Apollon is elevating wealth management, visit apollonwealthmanagement.com.
ABOUT APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, affluent individuals, families, and business owners, to achieve their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns, it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.
