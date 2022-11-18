FILE - A hore goes through an early morning workout for the first time since Hurricane Katrina at the Fair Ground Race Track in New Orleans, La., on Nov. 2, 2006. A federal appeals court has ruled Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.”