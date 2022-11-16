DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022--
The "Global Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type (Managed, Cloud, & Colocation), Service Type, Application Type (Web-based, Mobile), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application hosting market is projected to grow from USD 66.9 billion in 2022 to USD 121.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs is a faster-growing segment in the application hosting market compared to large enterprises. Most of these organizations lack the funds to build their infrastructure and employ resources to manage these infrastructures.
Cloud hosting services empower these organizations to host their applications, leveraging the infrastructure of some other service provider at an affordable cost. Features such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic updates, CAPEX free, collaboration, document control, and security encourage SMEs to host their applications in the cloud environment at a rapid pace.
Web-based application type is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022
Web technologies are changing rapidly with the evolution of new technologies. These technologies are reshaping enterprise business applications. Enterprises understand the importance of web-based applications, and hence, invest more in this segment to gain a competitive advantage.
Moreover, enterprises are incorporating the latest technologies, such as AI chatbots, motion UI, blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), and push notifications, in their web-based applications.
Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region. China is anticipated to be the leading market for application hosting solutions in this region.
The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption by various verticals live retail and e-commerce, BFIS is driving the demand for application hosting solutions in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Avoiding Risks of Giving System Access to Third Parties
- Software-Centered Competitive Advantage Approach Gaining Industry-Agnostic Acceptance
- Application Hosting Facilitates Increased Focus on Core Business Processes by Providing Business-Specific It Solutions
- Comprehensive Hosting Solutions with Array of Complementing Services Over Core Offerings
Restraints
- Security and Privacy Concerns Inhibit Organizational Change
- Regional It Development Poses Infrastructural Challenges for Implementing Hosting Technology
- Local Regulations Inhibit Entry
Opportunities
- Steady Expansion of Cloud Computing Creating New Growth Areas, Augmenting Offerings, and Micro-Differentiating Vendors
- Managed Services Gaining Ground Over Traditional Approaches
- Innovative Service Delivery Providing Edge Over Rivals
Challenges
- Vendor Lock-In for Cloud Hosting Could Affect Flexibility Desired by Organizations
- Providing Scalability
Companies Mentioned
- Appfleet
- Apprenda
- Aws
- Bluehost
- Boltflare
- Capgemini
- Cloudways
- Digitalocean
- Dxc Technology
- Greengeeks
- Hostarium
- Hostgator
- Hostwinds
- Ibm
- Liquid Web
- Microsoft
- Navisite
- Nce Corporation
- Netmagic Solutions
- Oracle
- Rackspace
- Serverspace
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Sungard As
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpmsv4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005834/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS APPS/APPLICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/16/2022 11:45 AM/DISC: 11/16/2022 11:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005834/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.