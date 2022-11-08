SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:
Event: Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9:35 a.m. ET
Location: New York, New York
Presenter: Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder
Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK
Presenters: Shawn Cross, president and chief operating officer, and Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., chief medical officer
Live webcasts will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the events.
About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design biologic product candidates in patient friendly oral dosage forms. AMT’s product candidates are designed to precisely target the relevant pathophysiology of disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform is incorporated in its product candidates, exploiting existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to drive the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that utilizes the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier.
AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Chang
Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Media Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
