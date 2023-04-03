Apptega Lands 21 Badges, Including GRC Momentum Leader, in Spring G2 Reports

ATLANTA - April 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com )
Apptega, the software platform that automates cybersecurity and compliance programs, has secured several leadership and high-performer designations in G2's Spring 2023 Reports, reflecting building momentum for its approach to simplifying complex and risky GRC processes.
G2 users, who are among the most sophisticated and knowledgeable software buyers, singled out the platform as a "Leader" in the IT Risk Management category and "High Performer" in Audit Management, Security Risk Analysis, and GRC Platforms.
Apptega also ranked as a "Momentum Leader" in three categories, indicating swift expansion of market presence and brand awareness.
"Our mission is to make cybersecurity simple for every organization, from Fortune 1000 businesses and government entities to the hundreds of managed IT providers using Apptega to build world-class compliance programs for their clients," said Armistead Whitney, Apptega chief executive officer. "Apptega's showing in the latest G2 reports helps validate that mission and the efforts of our global customer base in pursuing it."
Apptega also received accolades from users for:
- Best Estimated ROI
- Easiest Setup
- Fastest Implementation
- Most Implementable
Among the representative testimonials Apptega received in recent months: "Apptega is a highly efficient and easy-to-use solution for managing governance, risk and compliance efforts," said the advisory services manager of a leading managed security service provider. "It allows us to seamlessly transition from assessment to security program management and beyond. I wish I had known about this platform sooner."
About Apptega
As cyber-threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 1000 enterprises and managed security service providers, are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance, and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and patent-pending technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage, and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com/.
Media Relations
Robert Hilson
VP of Marketing, Apptega
Contact Information:
Robert Hilson
VP Marketing, Apptega
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: Apptega Lands 21 Badges, Including GRC Momentum Leader, in Spring G2 Reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.