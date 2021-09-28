MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
Apromore, the leading provider of enterprise-grade and open-source process mining technology, today announced a support and acceleration program to help enterprises whose existing process mining solution has recently been acquired and who are concerned about risk and uncertainty of continued development of capabilities for a broad set of application ecosystems. Because business processes often span multiple systems, an application-neutral approach means that analysts and business decision makers can use a single system to gain a complete picture of business processes and their performance. In addition to a proof of concept to gauge the value of switching process mining tools, Apromore Migration Support eases the burden of rebuilding dashboards, connectors, filters and other assets when switching to a new process mining solution.
“For businesses who want to get the most out of their process mining investment, partnering with a vendor committed to reaching the full potential for process mining with a neutral position toward applications and platforms is an important selection criterion,” said Marcello La Rosa, co-founder and CEO of Apromore. “This program will help minimize disruption and ensure enterprises are seeing value from process mining tools within weeks.”
Known potential impacts of a product vendor M&A include negative impacts on service delivery, release life cycle, changing or delayed roadmap, varying cost of ownership and changing partner ecosystem. Unlike some process mining software companies that have been acquired, Apromore has a clear roadmap, and commitment to research-led independence in support of long-term business advantage and agility.
Apromore’s leading-edge process mining capabilities and ease of use help businesses to look at critical business operations in systems such as SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Dynamics in an unbiased and transparent manner. For more information about Apromore Migration Support, please contact https://apromore.org/ contact-us/
About Apromore
By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open source, community edition as well as an enterprise-grade processing mining solution. For more information and access to the open-source version, please visit www.apromore.com
