NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announced the launch of its Professional Partners Program for smart home installers and integrators. Utilizing Aqara’s decade-long experience in the smart home industry and its comprehensive suite of smart home products, advanced technologies, solutions, and tools, the Professional Partners Program aims to support professional installers in enhancing their service offerings and growing their businesses. The Program also welcomes the broader professional community, such as shading control installers, smart lock locksmiths, home theater installers, interior designers and electricians, to join the Aqara partner network.
With years of experience in offering high-quality products to global consumers, Aqara now seeks to join forces with the professional community to boost adoption of the smart home technology worldwide. As part of Aqara Partners Program, participants will enjoy:
- Priority access to new Aqara products
- Special promotional pricing on certain products
- Comprehensive product training support and resources
- Opportunity to connect with interested Aqara users in local areas
- Marketing support
Starting in October 2021, Aqara has launched an exclusive Smart Roller Shade Controller Package as the first promotional event within the Professional Partners Program for a limited time. The Smart Roller Shade Controller is the global version of Aqara’s most popular roller shade motor, which is designed to automate a variety of roller blinds and even projector screens. Bound with an Aqara hub, the controller allows roller shades to be controlled by mobiles, voice commands (Apple Siri, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, Naver Clova, etc.), pre-set schedules, and via home automations in which roller shades could be triggered by illumination condition, human motion, room temperature, etc.
To learn more about the Professional Partners Program or register for the Smart Roller Shade Controller Package, please visit our website.
About Aqara
Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. The Company provides comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, long-lasting, and easy to use. Products range from a variety of smart sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and smart door locks. Over the last few years, Aqara has opened more than 600 Aqara stores to provide more personalized smart home solutions for individual households and businesses.
Aqara currently serves more than 2 million customers worldwide, with distribution partners in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea, and China. The Company also offers one of the most comprehensive suite of HomeKit compatible smart home solutions in the market, and its products can also be found in Apple Stores across Europe and Asia. As the Company continues to expand its global footprint, Aqara hopes to bring more accessible, smart home technology to households around the world.
For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005028/en/
CONTACT: Michell Li
Email:media@aqara.com
Phone number: 8618501199430
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY BUILDING SYSTEMS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Aqara
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/19/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/19/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005028/en