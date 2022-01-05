BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
Calatayud has spent more than two decades leading product and security teams for companies across industries ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Most recently, Calatayud served for over four years as Chief Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks and prior to that, he held various security, privacy and risk roles at SANS, FireMon, and Code42 among others.
“Security is at the core of what we do, and our ability to secure our own systems is as important as our ability to help our customers secure theirs,” said Dror Davidoff co-founder and CEO, Aqua Security. “Paul understands the necessity to be both a manager of our risk and security posture as well as an educator and advisor to our customers. His knowledge and experience will be crucial as we continue to build our security team and scale the business.”
“The future of the cloud is now, and cloud native security is not a ‘nice to have,’ but rather a must have,” said Calatayud. “Aqua is the only pure-play provider of cloud native security solutions Instead, and I am eager to join the industry leader at this critical moment for the future of cybersecurity. In my role as CISO, I will focus on ensuring the integrity and security of Aqua’s solutions, so we can maintain the highest level of trust with our customers as they navigate their cloud transformations.”
Calatayud plans to grow Aqua’s security team and also focus on supporting product innovation including Aqua’s open source projects. He will prioritize advancing key certifications, including FedRAMP, to ensure Aqua’s cloud offerings are trusted across markets.
For more information visit, www.aquasec.com.
About Aqua Security
Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the supply chain, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads, wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005111/en/
CONTACT: Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
229-834-3004
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Aqua Security
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/05/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/05/2022 08:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005111/en