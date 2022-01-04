NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Pavonia Life Insurance Company of New York (“Pavonia”).
Aquarian announced earlier this year that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pavonia from a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited.
“We are excited to close our acquisition of Pavonia to continue the growth of our insurance holdings,” said Rudy Sahay, Founder and Managing Partner at Aquarian. “Adding Pavonia helps us execute on our strategy of building an exceptional solutions-based platform that can extend value to our policyholders.”
About Aquarian Holdings
Aquarian Holdings is a diversified holding company with interests in businesses including insurance, asset management, real estate, and technology. We draw on our decades of collective experience to provide debt and equity capital solutions that meet the objectives of our partners and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.aquarianlp.com.
