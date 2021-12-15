1st_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 7f.

Love Unlimited119Beyond the Hype119
Becauseofthebrave119La Lima119
Saratoga Spirit119Miss Pab119
Whatruwaitingfor119London Gold119
Dario's Angel119Amazing Dream119

2nd_$28,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

a-Quality Stones117Awesomenewyear120
Cover Photo110Dazzling Speed120
Gentle Annie122Barbara's Bank122
Mebs Web122a-No Deal120
Gringotts122

a-Coupled.

3rd_$74,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Durkin's Call121Opt121
Thorny Tale121Seven Lilies121
a-Yankee Division125Prince of Pharoahs123
a-Bourbon Bay121

a-Coupled.

4th_$22,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Tale of Mist115Skyler's Scramjet122
Shamrocked122Cause of Action122
Healy's Hope122R Boy Bode112
Trappeze Artist122E J's Revenge120
Karen's Cove122

5th_$43,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.

Frosted Wild Ride119Bad Breth119
Lordhearmyprayer119Diamond Status119
In Traffic119Et's Premonition119
Mostly Harmless119Afilada119
Tweaqued119

6th_$55,000, , 2YO F, 6f.

Our Tiny Dancer120Saratoga Kisses120
Luz120Royally Blue120
No More Mischief120Slow Crossing120
Lady Milagro120Rooski122
Kingdom Queen120

7th_$60,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.

More Graytful122Heavy Roller120
Free Enterprise122Answer In122
Happy Farm122Mount Travers122
Zoomer122First Homestead122
Easy Shot122Alcools122

8th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.

Fight On Lucy122Jades Gelly120
Madera112Happy Sophia122
Bastet122Firing Carol120
Eloquent Speaker122

9th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Curlin's Knight121Actuary121
Mucho Sunshine114Ouch Ouch Ouch116
Scotty120Breaking Stones120
Super Wicked Charm121Bellamy Dolce120
Fearless Fly118Mr. Fidget121
Speed Effect121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

