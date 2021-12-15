1st_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 7f.
|Love Unlimited
|119
|Beyond the Hype
|119
|Becauseofthebrave
|119
|La Lima
|119
|Saratoga Spirit
|119
|Miss Pab
|119
|Whatruwaitingfor
|119
|London Gold
|119
|Dario's Angel
|119
|Amazing Dream
|119
2nd_$28,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|a-Quality Stones
|117
|Awesomenewyear
|120
|Cover Photo
|110
|Dazzling Speed
|120
|Gentle Annie
|122
|Barbara's Bank
|122
|Mebs Web
|122
|a-No Deal
|120
|Gringotts
|122
a-Coupled.
3rd_$74,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Durkin's Call
|121
|Opt
|121
|Thorny Tale
|121
|Seven Lilies
|121
|a-Yankee Division
|125
|Prince of Pharoahs
|123
|a-Bourbon Bay
|121
a-Coupled.
4th_$22,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Tale of Mist
|115
|Skyler's Scramjet
|122
|Shamrocked
|122
|Cause of Action
|122
|Healy's Hope
|122
|R Boy Bode
|112
|Trappeze Artist
|122
|E J's Revenge
|120
|Karen's Cove
|122
5th_$43,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.
|Frosted Wild Ride
|119
|Bad Breth
|119
|Lordhearmyprayer
|119
|Diamond Status
|119
|In Traffic
|119
|Et's Premonition
|119
|Mostly Harmless
|119
|Afilada
|119
|Tweaqued
|119
6th_$55,000, , 2YO F, 6f.
|Our Tiny Dancer
|120
|Saratoga Kisses
|120
|Luz
|120
|Royally Blue
|120
|No More Mischief
|120
|Slow Crossing
|120
|Lady Milagro
|120
|Rooski
|122
|Kingdom Queen
|120
7th_$60,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|More Graytful
|122
|Heavy Roller
|120
|Free Enterprise
|122
|Answer In
|122
|Happy Farm
|122
|Mount Travers
|122
|Zoomer
|122
|First Homestead
|122
|Easy Shot
|122
|Alcools
|122
8th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Fight On Lucy
|122
|Jades Gelly
|120
|Madera
|112
|Happy Sophia
|122
|Bastet
|122
|Firing Carol
|120
|Eloquent Speaker
|122
9th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Curlin's Knight
|121
|Actuary
|121
|Mucho Sunshine
|114
|Ouch Ouch Ouch
|116
|Scotty
|120
|Breaking Stones
|120
|Super Wicked Charm
|121
|Bellamy Dolce
|120
|Fearless Fly
|118
|Mr. Fidget
|121
|Speed Effect
|121
