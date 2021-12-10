1st_$38,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear.

8 (8) Printrack (M.Franco)3.002.402.10
7 (7) Good Skate (T.McCarthy)5.003.00
9 (9) Necromancer (K.Carmouche)4.00

Off 12:53. Time 1:11.37. Good. Also Ran_Aranjuez, Any Minute, Red Revolution, Dontbelate, R Boy Cheekum, In Fact. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $5.10. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-9-2) paid $12.87. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $8.80.

2nd_$37,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.

2 (2) Cazilda Fortytales (J.Ortiz)8.004.403.30
1 (1) High School Crush (M.Franco)5.604.10
4 (4) Mia Bea Star (D.Davis)3.20

Off 1:20. Time 1:24.54. Good. Also Ran_Polished Gem, Shanes Pretty Lady, Calibogue Sound, Investment Grade. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $6.30. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $17.70. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $15.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $22.87.

3rd_$50,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.

5 (5) My Roxy Girl (J.Ortiz)4.903.102.40
3 (3) Prairie Fire (E.Cancel)6.004.00
2 (2) Cartwheel (J.Lezcano)3.20

Off 1:46. Time 1:24.98. Good. Also Ran_Diva Banker, Viradia, Holmdel Park, Saratoga Beauty, Nurse Rachett. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $20.00. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $10.10. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-1) paid $32.65. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $38.12.

4th_$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

9 (8) Papa Smooth (J.Samuel)10.004.503.10
4 (3) Merchants of Cool (A.Worrie)3.402.70
7 (6) Deputy Flag (M.Franco)3.10

Off 2:13. Time 1:11.83. Fast. Scratched_Sixteen Tons. Also Ran_Quintarelli, Our American Star, Macho Boy, Papa Tom B, Confectioner. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $61.25. $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $16.50. $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $14.60. $1 Quinella (4-9) paid $7.10. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-7-8) paid $40.55. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-7) paid $23.12.

5th_$43,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.

2 (1) Always Charming (J.Samuel)12.205.203.50
13 (12) Miracle Nicky (T.McCarthy)8.906.30
5 (4) Silver Samurai (J.Vargas, Jr.)5.90

Off 2:41. Time 1:13.13. Fast. Scratched_Koosman, Vibe Setter. Also Ran_Eddie the Great, Barone Marchis, Hot Stepper, C. B Loves a Fight, Kane, Something Majestic, Empire Station, Appalachian Legend, Mango Beach. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-2-5-9-2) 5 Correct Paid $277.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-9-2) 4 Correct Paid $156.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-9-2) 3 Correct Paid $75.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-13-5) paid $179.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-13-5-6) paid $112.40. $1 Daily Double (9-2) paid $30.50. $1 Exacta (2-13) paid $49.25.

6th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.

2 (2) Amity Island (K.Carmouche)17.206.305.10
3 (3) Caramocha (J.Castellano)4.103.20
6 (6) Destinationwnrscir (D.Davis)4.80

Off 3:11. Time 1:40.07. Fast. Also Ran_That Is Key, Pendolino, Raffinity, Coffee Bar, Empires First Lady, Witch Hunter. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $274.00. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $50.00. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $34.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-8) paid $89.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $81.75.

7th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Repo Rocks (R.Silvera)7.204.103.70
11 (11) American Monarch (J.Ortiz)5.404.20
4 (4) Sibelius (R.Mena)9.60

Off 3:40. Time 1:17.67. Fast. Also Ran_Fitzpatrick, Risk Profile, Flatter Me Please, South Africa, Send the Word, Anything Pazible, Siena Magic, Bustin Shout. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $235.00. $1 Grand Slam (3/4/7/9-2/5/13-2/3/6-3) 4 Correct Paid $50.75. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $34.25. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $30.25. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-4-6) paid $527.10. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-4) paid $286.00.

8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

9 (9) El Mayor (J.Castellano)7.003.902.80
2 (2) Oliver's Fortune (E.Cancel)10.606.00
6 (6) Bohemian Ruby (T.McCarthy)3.10

Off 4:09. Time 1:39.35. Fast. Also Ran_Yah Huh, Sonic Speed, Wicked Karma, Go Johnny Go, Prince of Joy, Bail Out the Bank, Uncle Jerome, Flintshire's Rock. $1 Pick 6 (5-9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $207.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $4,202.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-3-9) 4 Correct Paid $451.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $133.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-6-1) paid $98.85. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $30.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-6) paid $53.62. Attendance unavailable. IST $6,192,077. Handle $647,204. Total Handle $6,839,281.

