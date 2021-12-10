1st_$38,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear.
|8 (8) Printrack (M.Franco)
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|7 (7) Good Skate (T.McCarthy)
|5.00
|3.00
|9 (9) Necromancer (K.Carmouche)
|4.00
Off 12:53. Time 1:11.37. Good. Also Ran_Aranjuez, Any Minute, Red Revolution, Dontbelate, R Boy Cheekum, In Fact. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $5.10. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-9-2) paid $12.87. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $8.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$37,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Cazilda Fortytales (J.Ortiz)
|8.00
|4.40
|3.30
|1 (1) High School Crush (M.Franco)
|5.60
|4.10
|4 (4) Mia Bea Star (D.Davis)
|3.20
Off 1:20. Time 1:24.54. Good. Also Ran_Polished Gem, Shanes Pretty Lady, Calibogue Sound, Investment Grade. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $6.30. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $17.70. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $15.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $22.87.
3rd_$50,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|5 (5) My Roxy Girl (J.Ortiz)
|4.90
|3.10
|2.40
|3 (3) Prairie Fire (E.Cancel)
|6.00
|4.00
|2 (2) Cartwheel (J.Lezcano)
|3.20
Off 1:46. Time 1:24.98. Good. Also Ran_Diva Banker, Viradia, Holmdel Park, Saratoga Beauty, Nurse Rachett. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $20.00. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $10.10. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-1) paid $32.65. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $38.12.
4th_$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Papa Smooth (J.Samuel)
|10.00
|4.50
|3.10
|4 (3) Merchants of Cool (A.Worrie)
|3.40
|2.70
|7 (6) Deputy Flag (M.Franco)
|3.10
Off 2:13. Time 1:11.83. Fast. Scratched_Sixteen Tons. Also Ran_Quintarelli, Our American Star, Macho Boy, Papa Tom B, Confectioner. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $61.25. $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $16.50. $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $14.60. $1 Quinella (4-9) paid $7.10. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-7-8) paid $40.55. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-7) paid $23.12.
5th_$43,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (1) Always Charming (J.Samuel)
|12.20
|5.20
|3.50
|13 (12) Miracle Nicky (T.McCarthy)
|8.90
|6.30
|5 (4) Silver Samurai (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|5.90
Off 2:41. Time 1:13.13. Fast. Scratched_Koosman, Vibe Setter. Also Ran_Eddie the Great, Barone Marchis, Hot Stepper, C. B Loves a Fight, Kane, Something Majestic, Empire Station, Appalachian Legend, Mango Beach. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-2-5-9-2) 5 Correct Paid $277.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-9-2) 4 Correct Paid $156.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-9-2) 3 Correct Paid $75.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-13-5) paid $179.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-13-5-6) paid $112.40. $1 Daily Double (9-2) paid $30.50. $1 Exacta (2-13) paid $49.25.
6th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Amity Island (K.Carmouche)
|17.20
|6.30
|5.10
|3 (3) Caramocha (J.Castellano)
|4.10
|3.20
|6 (6) Destinationwnrscir (D.Davis)
|4.80
Off 3:11. Time 1:40.07. Fast. Also Ran_That Is Key, Pendolino, Raffinity, Coffee Bar, Empires First Lady, Witch Hunter. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $274.00. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $50.00. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $34.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-8) paid $89.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $81.75.
7th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Repo Rocks (R.Silvera)
|7.20
|4.10
|3.70
|11 (11) American Monarch (J.Ortiz)
|5.40
|4.20
|4 (4) Sibelius (R.Mena)
|9.60
Off 3:40. Time 1:17.67. Fast. Also Ran_Fitzpatrick, Risk Profile, Flatter Me Please, South Africa, Send the Word, Anything Pazible, Siena Magic, Bustin Shout. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $235.00. $1 Grand Slam (3/4/7/9-2/5/13-2/3/6-3) 4 Correct Paid $50.75. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $34.25. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $30.25. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-4-6) paid $527.10. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-4) paid $286.00.
8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|9 (9) El Mayor (J.Castellano)
|7.00
|3.90
|2.80
|2 (2) Oliver's Fortune (E.Cancel)
|10.60
|6.00
|6 (6) Bohemian Ruby (T.McCarthy)
|3.10
Off 4:09. Time 1:39.35. Fast. Also Ran_Yah Huh, Sonic Speed, Wicked Karma, Go Johnny Go, Prince of Joy, Bail Out the Bank, Uncle Jerome, Flintshire's Rock. $1 Pick 6 (5-9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $207.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $4,202.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-3-9) 4 Correct Paid $451.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $133.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-6-1) paid $98.85. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $30.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-6) paid $53.62. Attendance unavailable. IST $6,192,077. Handle $647,204. Total Handle $6,839,281.
