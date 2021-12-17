4th-$22,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:46. Good. 2p turn,ins lead lane

Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 46.720, 1:13.130, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.320.

Trainer: Gregory DiPrima

Winner: B G, 6, by Tale of the Cat-Morrow Cove

Scratched: Shamrocked.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Karen's Cove122411-11-3½1-31-2¾L. Rodriguez Castro2.85
Healy's Hope122278882-1J. Baez17.80
E J's Revenge120842-12-2½2-23-noR. Silvera4.60
Cause of Action122634-½5-33-½4-1S. Camacho, Jr.1.50
Tale of Mist115187-57-65-½5-noO. Hernandez Moreno23.20
Trappeze Artist122355-13-½4-2½6-6¼H. Harkie30.75
R Boy Bode112723-4½4-½7-hd7-¾J. Gomez5.90
Skyler's Scramjet122566-½6-½6-hd8J. Samuel9.80
5 (4)Karen's Cove7.705.303.70
3 (2)Healy's Hope14.007.30
9 (8)E J's Revenge4.40

$1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $89.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.30. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $34.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-9-7) paid $109.60; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-9) paid $146.25; $1 Consolation Double (1-2) paid $3.05; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.50; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $58.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

