4th-$22,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:46. Good. 2p turn,ins lead lane
Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 46.720, 1:13.130, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.320.
Trainer: Gregory DiPrima
Winner: B G, 6, by Tale of the Cat-Morrow Cove
Scratched: Shamrocked.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Karen's Cove
|122
|4
|1
|1-1
|1-3½
|1-3
|1-2¾
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|2.85
|Healy's Hope
|122
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|2-1
|J. Baez
|17.80
|E J's Revenge
|120
|8
|4
|2-1
|2-2½
|2-2
|3-no
|R. Silvera
|4.60
|Cause of Action
|122
|6
|3
|4-½
|5-3
|3-½
|4-1
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|1.50
|Tale of Mist
|115
|1
|8
|7-5
|7-6
|5-½
|5-no
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|23.20
|Trappeze Artist
|122
|3
|5
|5-1
|3-½
|4-2½
|6-6¼
|H. Harkie
|30.75
|R Boy Bode
|112
|7
|2
|3-4½
|4-½
|7-hd
|7-¾
|J. Gomez
|5.90
|Skyler's Scramjet
|122
|5
|6
|6-½
|6-½
|6-hd
|8
|J. Samuel
|9.80
|5 (4)
|Karen's Cove
|7.70
|5.30
|3.70
|3 (2)
|Healy's Hope
|14.00
|7.30
|9 (8)
|E J's Revenge
|4.40
$1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $89.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.30. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $34.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-9-7) paid $109.60; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-9) paid $146.25; $1 Consolation Double (1-2) paid $3.05; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.50; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $58.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.