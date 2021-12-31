1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:53. Good. 4-3w in aim, game

Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 45.330, 1:11.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.770.

Trainer: Robert Falcone, Jr.

Winner: B C, 3, by Palace Malice-Queen Victoria

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Castle Chaos122414-103-½1-½1-½K. Carmouche0.95
Mandatory124523-½4-82-2½2-1¼D. Davis1.55
Comedic Timing122135553-3¾T. McCarthy6.60
Everesting122251-hd1-hd4-½4-noS. Camacho, Jr.9.00
Exalted Charm112342-½2-hd3-hd5J. Gomez14.70
4 (4)Castle Chaos3.902.302.10
5 (5)Mandatory2.302.10
1 (1)Comedic Timing2.50

$1 Exacta (4-5) paid $3.05; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $1.30; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $3.45;

