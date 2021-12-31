1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:53. Good. 4-3w in aim, game
Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 45.330, 1:11.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.770.
Trainer: Robert Falcone, Jr.
Winner: B C, 3, by Palace Malice-Queen Victoria
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Castle Chaos
|122
|4
|1
|4-10
|3-½
|1-½
|1-½
|K. Carmouche
|0.95
|Mandatory
|124
|5
|2
|3-½
|4-8
|2-2½
|2-1¼
|D. Davis
|1.55
|Comedic Timing
|122
|1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3-3¾
|T. McCarthy
|6.60
|Everesting
|122
|2
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-½
|4-no
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|9.00
|Exalted Charm
|112
|3
|4
|2-½
|2-hd
|3-hd
|5
|J. Gomez
|14.70
|4 (4)
|Castle Chaos
|3.90
|2.30
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Mandatory
|2.30
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Comedic Timing
|2.50
$1 Exacta (4-5) paid $3.05; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $1.30; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $3.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.