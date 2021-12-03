1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Clear

Off 11:53. Good. ins-2p,responded well

Fractional/Final Time: 23.740, 48.620, 1:12.490, 1:36.080, 00.000, 1:47.860.

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Winner: CH F, 3, by Not This Time-Crafty Blue Kat

Scratched: Lady Valentine.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Blue Times121611-11-11-11-1½1-1½L. Saez1.70
Mozay121423-½3-14-1½2-42-4½J. Ortiz2.00
Investment Income121165-15-½5-2½3-½3-2¼I. Ortiz, Jr.2.95
Except Temptation121352-12-½2-15-3½4-½T. McCarthy16.90
Pruning121274-14-1½3-hd4-hd5-3D. Davis5.60
Exotic Cat12154776-hd6-3½6-8¾R. Mena58.25
Our Sweet Pea121736-2½6-1777J. Vargas, Jr.77.50
7 (6)Blue Times5.402.902.20
5 (4)Mozay2.802.10
1 (1)Investment Income2.20

$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.70; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-3) paid $5.30; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $8.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you