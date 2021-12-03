1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Clear
Off 11:53. Good. ins-2p,responded well
Fractional/Final Time: 23.740, 48.620, 1:12.490, 1:36.080, 00.000, 1:47.860.
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Winner: CH F, 3, by Not This Time-Crafty Blue Kat
Scratched: Lady Valentine.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Blue Times
|121
|6
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|L. Saez
|5.40
|2.90
|2.20
|1.70
|Mozay
|121
|4
|2
|3-½
|3-1
|4-1½
|2-4
|2-4½
|J. Ortiz
|2.80
|2.10
|2.00
|Investment Income
|121
|1
|6
|5-1
|5-½
|5-2½
|3-½
|3-2¼
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2.20
|2.95
|Except Temptation
|121
|3
|5
|2-1
|2-½
|2-1
|5-3½
|4-½
|T. McCarthy
|16.90
|Pruning
|121
|2
|7
|4-1
|4-1½
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5-3
|D. Davis
|5.60
|Exotic Cat
|121
|5
|4
|7
|7
|6-hd
|6-3½
|6-8¾
|R. Mena
|58.25
|Our Sweet Pea
|121
|7
|3
|6-2½
|6-1
|7
|7
|7
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|77.50
$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.70; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-3) paid $5.30; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $8.70;
