1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Clear

Off 11:53. Good. 2w 1/4p, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 49.510, 1:13.590, 1:38.750, 00.000, 1:44.790.

Trainer: Chad Brown

Winner: B F, 2, by Quality Road-Moulin de Mougin

Scratched: Send for Me.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Spicer119714-hd4-12-12-3½1-3¾J. Ortiz3.05
Hedy Lamarr1191021-1½1-1½1-11-hd2-1¼I. Ortiz, Jr.3.10
Ambitieuse1194129-18-½5-14-hd3-½J. Castellano12.20
Brisky Frolic11911105-½2-½3-hd3-½4-½J. Velazquez3.20
a-Determined Charm119566-½6-½7-½5-15-nkT. McCarthy13.90
Openthegate1198810-½9-hd6-hd6-2½6-3E. Cancel12.30
On Alert1191911-111-29-18-½7-1¼L. Saez7.30
a-Determined Gold119377-½10-1½10-29-1½8-nkK. Carmouche13.90
Radiant Gem1191233-½3-hd4-hd7-½9-hdM. Franco31.50
No Labels119948-½5-hd8-½10-110-nkD. Davis14.80
La Samana Laura119652-hd7-11211-½11-½J. Vargas, Jr.55.50
Let Ur Light Shine119211121211-hd1212L. Rodriguez Castro61.75
6 (7)Spicer8.103.603.00
9 (10)Hedy Lamarr4.203.00
4 (4)Ambitieuse5.20

$1 Exacta (6-9) paid $9.90; $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-4-10) paid $28.80; $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-4) paid $37.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you