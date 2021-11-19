1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Clear
Off 11:53. Good. 2w 1/4p, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 49.510, 1:13.590, 1:38.750, 00.000, 1:44.790.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Winner: B F, 2, by Quality Road-Moulin de Mougin
Scratched: Send for Me.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Spicer
|119
|7
|1
|4-hd
|4-1
|2-1
|2-3½
|1-3¾
|J. Ortiz
|3.05
|Hedy Lamarr
|119
|10
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1¼
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|3.10
|Ambitieuse
|119
|4
|12
|9-1
|8-½
|5-1
|4-hd
|3-½
|J. Castellano
|12.20
|Brisky Frolic
|119
|11
|10
|5-½
|2-½
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-½
|J. Velazquez
|3.20
|a-Determined Charm
|119
|5
|6
|6-½
|6-½
|7-½
|5-1
|5-nk
|T. McCarthy
|13.90
|Openthegate
|119
|8
|8
|10-½
|9-hd
|6-hd
|6-2½
|6-3
|E. Cancel
|12.30
|On Alert
|119
|1
|9
|11-1
|11-2
|9-1
|8-½
|7-1¼
|L. Saez
|7.30
|a-Determined Gold
|119
|3
|7
|7-½
|10-1½
|10-2
|9-1½
|8-nk
|K. Carmouche
|13.90
|Radiant Gem
|119
|12
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-hd
|7-½
|9-hd
|M. Franco
|31.50
|No Labels
|119
|9
|4
|8-½
|5-hd
|8-½
|10-1
|10-nk
|D. Davis
|14.80
|La Samana Laura
|119
|6
|5
|2-hd
|7-1
|12
|11-½
|11-½
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|55.50
|Let Ur Light Shine
|119
|2
|11
|12
|12
|11-hd
|12
|12
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|61.75
|6 (7)
|Spicer
|8.10
|3.60
|3.00
|9 (10)
|Hedy Lamarr
|4.20
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Ambitieuse
|5.20
$1 Exacta (6-9) paid $9.90; $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-4-10) paid $28.80; $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-4) paid $37.00;
