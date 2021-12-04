9th-$250,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear
Demoiselle S.
Off 3:46. Good. 4-5w turns,chased,up
Fractional/Final Time: 25.050, 50.720, 1:15.800, 1:41.330, 00.000, 1:55.070.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Winner: B F, 2, by Curlin-Marion Ravenwood
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Nest
|118
|5
|4
|4-hd
|5-½
|4-2
|3-4
|1-nk
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|1.75
|Venti Valentine
|120
|3
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-¾
|J. Velazquez
|6.20
|Magic Circle
|118
|7
|2
|1-½
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|3-3½
|M. Franco
|5.40
|Nostalgic
|118
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6-½
|5-½
|4-½
|J. Ortiz
|7.10
|Tap the Faith
|118
|6
|7
|6-½
|6-½
|5-½
|4-hd
|5-7¾
|J. Castellano
|2.50
|Full Count Felicia
|118
|8
|1
|2-½
|3-1½
|2-½
|6-3½
|6-12
|T. Gaffalione
|21.20
|Miss Interpret
|118
|1
|5
|5-hd
|7-1
|7-½
|7
|7
|L. Saez
|12.30
|Golden Essence
|118
|2
|6
|7-2
|4-½
|8
|—
|—
|D. Haddock
|64.25
|5 (5)
|Nest
|5.50
|3.10
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Venti Valentine
|5.40
|3.70
|7 (7)
|Magic Circle
|3.30
$1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $12.90. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/6-2/3/6-1/5/7-5) 4 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.30; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $17.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-7-4) paid $21.05; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $22.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.