9th-$250,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear

Demoiselle S.

Off 3:46. Good. 4-5w turns,chased,up

Fractional/Final Time: 25.050, 50.720, 1:15.800, 1:41.330, 00.000, 1:55.070.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Winner: B F, 2, by Curlin-Marion Ravenwood

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Nest118544-hd5-½4-23-41-nkI. Ortiz, Jr.1.75
Venti Valentine120333-½2-hd3-12-hd2-¾J. Velazquez6.20
Magic Circle118721-½1-½1-½1-13-3½M. Franco5.40
Nostalgic11848886-½5-½4-½J. Ortiz7.10
Tap the Faith118676-½6-½5-½4-hd5-7¾J. Castellano2.50
Full Count Felicia118812-½3-1½2-½6-3½6-12T. Gaffalione21.20
Miss Interpret118155-hd7-17-½77L. Saez12.30
Golden Essence118267-24-½8D. Haddock64.25
5 (5)Nest5.503.102.20
3 (3)Venti Valentine5.403.70
7 (7)Magic Circle3.30

$1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $12.90. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/6-2/3/6-1/5/7-5) 4 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.30; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $17.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-7-4) paid $21.05; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $22.50;

