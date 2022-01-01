1st-$28,000, Waiver Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Showery

Off 12:23. 5. 3w upper, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.910, 48.180, 1:12.930, 1:38.850, 00.000, 1:51.900.

Trainer: Linda Rice

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Tiznow-Darling's Darling

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Battalion120452-12-hd2-11-½1-4¼J. Lezcano4.50
Flowers for Lisa120121-1½1-1½1-1½2-12-1¾H. Harkie3.00
Runabout1205665-½3-½3-½3-¾E. Cancel2.75
Potantico120214-1½4-24-24-5½4-14½T. McCarthy4.10
Noble Thought120645-hd665-125-35¼M. Franco3.35
Nutzforboltz120333-hd3-15-1½66D. Davis12.30
4 (4)Battalion11.005.503.50
1 (1)Flowers for Lisa4.703.40
5 (5)Runabout3.00

$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $36.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-5-2) paid $44.50; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $78.00;

