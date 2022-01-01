1st-$28,000, Waiver Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Showery
Off 12:23. 5. 3w upper, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.910, 48.180, 1:12.930, 1:38.850, 00.000, 1:51.900.
Trainer: Linda Rice
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Tiznow-Darling's Darling
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Battalion
|120
|4
|5
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-1
|1-½
|1-4¼
|J. Lezcano
|11.00
|5.50
|3.50
|4.50
|Flowers for Lisa
|120
|1
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-1
|2-1¾
|H. Harkie
|4.70
|3.40
|3.00
|Runabout
|120
|5
|6
|6
|5-½
|3-½
|3-½
|3-¾
|E. Cancel
|3.00
|2.75
|Potantico
|120
|2
|1
|4-1½
|4-2
|4-2
|4-5½
|4-14½
|T. McCarthy
|4.10
|Noble Thought
|120
|6
|4
|5-hd
|6
|6
|5-12
|5-35¼
|M. Franco
|3.35
|Nutzforboltz
|120
|3
|3
|3-hd
|3-1
|5-1½
|6
|6
|D. Davis
|12.30
$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $36.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-5-2) paid $44.50; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $78.00;
