9th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:07. 12. bmp brk,off slw,4w trn
Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.920, 58.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.540.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: CH G, 3, by Majestic City-Tiger Girl
Scratched: Still to Come, Boom Boom Kaboom.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Majestic Tiger
|122
|11
|10
|6-1
|3-1½
|3-3½
|1-1
|J. Lezcano
|1.50
|Tamburro's Sox
|124
|14
|14
|2-2
|2-5
|1-hd
|2-½
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|21.70
|Tough Workout
|122
|7
|5
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-2
|3-3¼
|M. Franco
|8.60
|Out of the Breech
|124
|10
|8
|13-8
|13-8
|11-1
|4-¾
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|33.00
|War Novel
|122
|6
|3
|7-2
|4-½
|4-2
|5-no
|D. Davis
|11.50
|Jack's Dream
|122
|12
|1
|4-½
|7-½
|5-hd
|6-¾
|K. Carmouche
|4.80
|Forestwood Lane
|124
|8
|9
|10-hd
|10-hd
|8-hd
|7-½
|E. Cancel
|14.80
|Kisses for Val
|117
|2
|2
|8-3
|6-hd
|6-½
|8-nk
|C. Ramos
|9.30
|Unlikely
|124
|13
|13
|12-1½
|12-2
|9-½
|9-2
|R. Mena
|87.50
|Crock of Gold
|122
|3
|7
|9-hd
|9-½
|10-½
|10-½
|R. Silvera
|61.50
|Hangout
|122
|9
|6
|5-hd
|5-1
|7-1½
|11-2¾
|B. Hernandez
|24.25
|Napoleon Complex
|115
|4
|11
|11-½
|11-½
|12-2
|12-3
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|100.25
|Bell Boy
|122
|1
|12
|14
|14
|14
|13-7
|J. Ortiz
|10.70
|Grey Quest
|122
|5
|4
|3-hd
|8-3
|13-6
|14
|L. Corujo
|22.90
|12 (11)
|Majestic Tiger
|5.00
|3.70
|3.00
|15 (14)
|Tamburro's Sox
|14.40
|7.20
|8 (7)
|Tough Workout
|5.80
$1 Pick 6 (6-3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 6 Correct Paid $690.50 , 5 Correct Paid $15.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 5 Correct Paid $260.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-1-1/12/16) 4 Correct Paid $91.37. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $29.25. $0.5 Trifecta (12-15-8) paid $181.25; $0.1 Superfecta (12-15-8-11) paid $386.40; $1 Exacta (12-15) paid $38.75; $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $10.40; Attendance unavailable. $7,917,174. Handle $921,846. Total Handle $8,839,020.
