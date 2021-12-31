9th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:07. 12. bmp brk,off slw,4w trn

Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.920, 58.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.540.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: CH G, 3, by Majestic City-Tiger Girl

Scratched: Still to Come, Boom Boom Kaboom.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Majestic Tiger12211106-13-1½3-3½1-1J. Lezcano5.003.703.001.50
Tamburro's Sox12414142-22-51-hd2-½J. Vargas, Jr.14.407.2021.70
Tough Workout122751-½1-hd2-23-3¼M. Franco5.808.60
Out of the Breech12410813-813-811-14-¾L. Rodriguez Castro33.00
War Novel122637-24-½4-25-noD. Davis11.50
Jack's Dream1221214-½7-½5-hd6-¾K. Carmouche4.80
Forestwood Lane1248910-hd10-hd8-hd7-½E. Cancel14.80
Kisses for Val117228-36-hd6-½8-nkC. Ramos9.30
Unlikely124131312-1½12-29-½9-2R. Mena87.50
Crock of Gold122379-hd9-½10-½10-½R. Silvera61.50
Hangout122965-hd5-17-1½11-2¾B. Hernandez24.25
Napoleon Complex11541111-½11-½12-212-3O. Hernandez Moreno100.25
Bell Boy12211214141413-7J. Ortiz10.70
Grey Quest122543-hd8-313-614L. Corujo22.90

$1 Pick 6 (6-3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 6 Correct Paid $690.50 , 5 Correct Paid $15.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 5 Correct Paid $260.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-1-1/12/16) 4 Correct Paid $91.37. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $29.25. $0.5 Trifecta (12-15-8) paid $181.25; $0.1 Superfecta (12-15-8-11) paid $386.40; $1 Exacta (12-15) paid $38.75; $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $10.40; Attendance unavailable. $7,917,174. Handle $921,846. Total Handle $8,839,020.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

