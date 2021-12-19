1st-$43,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:23. Good. 3w turn,driven to 1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 48.060, 1:01.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.220.

Trainer: H. James Bond

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Flat Out-Follow the Kitten

Scratched: Princess Ariyanna.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Fancy Feline122644-13-3½1-3½1-12½T. McCarthy2.40
U Should B Dancing122712-21-hd2-42-3¼M. Franco0.80
Ethel's Doctorate115535-34-1½3-13-3½O. Hernandez Moreno21.20
Flight Forward122377774-1¾B. Hernandez10.10
Barefoot Dancer112156-96-6½5-15-2¼J. Gomez15.90
My Little Lulu112223-15-36-2½6-1A. Morrison10.10
Bank Statement122461-½2-2½4-4½7M. Luzzi15.30
7 (6)Fancy Feline6.802.802.10
8 (7)U Should B Dancing2.302.10
6 (5)Ethel's Doctorate3.70

$1 Exacta (7-8) paid $5.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-4) paid $8.55; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $8.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

