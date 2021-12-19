1st-$43,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:23. Good. 3w turn,driven to 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 48.060, 1:01.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.220.
Trainer: H. James Bond
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Flat Out-Follow the Kitten
Scratched: Princess Ariyanna.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fancy Feline
|122
|6
|4
|4-1
|3-3½
|1-3½
|1-12½
|T. McCarthy
|2.40
|U Should B Dancing
|122
|7
|1
|2-2
|1-hd
|2-4
|2-3¼
|M. Franco
|0.80
|Ethel's Doctorate
|115
|5
|3
|5-3
|4-1½
|3-1
|3-3½
|O. Hernandez Moreno
|21.20
|Flight Forward
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4-1¾
|B. Hernandez
|10.10
|Barefoot Dancer
|112
|1
|5
|6-9
|6-6½
|5-1
|5-2¼
|J. Gomez
|15.90
|My Little Lulu
|112
|2
|2
|3-1
|5-3
|6-2½
|6-1
|A. Morrison
|10.10
|Bank Statement
|122
|4
|6
|1-½
|2-2½
|4-4½
|7
|M. Luzzi
|15.30
|7 (6)
|Fancy Feline
|6.80
|2.80
|2.10
|8 (7)
|U Should B Dancing
|2.30
|2.10
|6 (5)
|Ethel's Doctorate
|3.70
$1 Exacta (7-8) paid $5.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-4) paid $8.55; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $8.90;
