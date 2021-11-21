8th-$55,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 3:18. Good. ins,shift3w,split1/8,

Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.830, 1:11.090, 1:36.030, 00.000, 1:42.210.

Trainer: Michael Maker

Winner: B C, 3, by Into Mischief-Ruby Lips

Scratched: Blu Grotto, No Burn, Texas Swing, Corkman.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Public Information120155-½6-25-½1-11-1L. Saez2.75
High Tide12312121212129-22-nkJ. Lezcano5.40
Montatham121268-1½7-17-1½7-½3-1¼T. McCarthy26.25
Frenchboro120876-1½5-hd6-1½5-14-1½J. Castellano8.90
Girl Dad120349-1½10-hd9-½8-½5-1½M. Franco6.90
American d'Oro1181084-1½4-24-1½6-½6-¾J. Vargas, Jr.12.50
F F Rocket12391111-3½11-2½10-1½10-hd7-1½D. Davis13.10
Restored Order120632-2½2-41-hd2-hd8-1¼E. Cancel19.80
Torres Del Paine123711-11-½2-2½3-½9-¾R. Silvera60.25
Mr. Vincent12151010-½9-hd11-½1210-noL. Rodriguez Castro20.80
Brazillionaire123423-1½3-hd3-14-hd11-¾I. Ortiz, Jr.3.40
Albie1211197-½8-28-hd11-1½12J. Samuel35.25
1 (1)Public Information7.504.303.30
12 (12)High Tide6.104.70
2 (2)Montatham9.20

$1 Pick 3 (11-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $1,644.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $37.75; $1 Exacta (1-12) paid $24.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-2-8) paid $278.30; $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-2) paid $139.75;

