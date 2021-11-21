8th-$55,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 3:18. Good. ins,shift3w,split1/8,
Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.830, 1:11.090, 1:36.030, 00.000, 1:42.210.
Trainer: Michael Maker
Winner: B C, 3, by Into Mischief-Ruby Lips
Scratched: Blu Grotto, No Burn, Texas Swing, Corkman.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Public Information
|120
|1
|5
|5-½
|6-2
|5-½
|1-1
|1-1
|L. Saez
|2.75
|High Tide
|123
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|9-2
|2-nk
|J. Lezcano
|5.40
|Montatham
|121
|2
|6
|8-1½
|7-1
|7-1½
|7-½
|3-1¼
|T. McCarthy
|26.25
|Frenchboro
|120
|8
|7
|6-1½
|5-hd
|6-1½
|5-1
|4-1½
|J. Castellano
|8.90
|Girl Dad
|120
|3
|4
|9-1½
|10-hd
|9-½
|8-½
|5-1½
|M. Franco
|6.90
|American d'Oro
|118
|10
|8
|4-1½
|4-2
|4-1½
|6-½
|6-¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|12.50
|F F Rocket
|123
|9
|11
|11-3½
|11-2½
|10-1½
|10-hd
|7-1½
|D. Davis
|13.10
|Restored Order
|120
|6
|3
|2-2½
|2-4
|1-hd
|2-hd
|8-1¼
|E. Cancel
|19.80
|Torres Del Paine
|123
|7
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|2-2½
|3-½
|9-¾
|R. Silvera
|60.25
|Mr. Vincent
|121
|5
|10
|10-½
|9-hd
|11-½
|12
|10-no
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|20.80
|Brazillionaire
|123
|4
|2
|3-1½
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|11-¾
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|3.40
|Albie
|121
|11
|9
|7-½
|8-2
|8-hd
|11-1½
|12
|J. Samuel
|35.25
|1 (1)
|Public Information
|7.50
|4.30
|3.30
|12 (12)
|High Tide
|6.10
|4.70
|2 (2)
|Montatham
|9.20
$1 Pick 3 (11-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $1,644.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $37.75; $1 Exacta (1-12) paid $24.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-2-8) paid $278.30; $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-2) paid $139.75;
