2nd-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:22. Good. 3w 1st turn, up 1/8p

Fractional/Final Time: 23.350, 47.450, 1:11.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.880.

Trainer: Thomas Albertrani

Winner: B M, 5, by Big Brown-Vaughndidit

Scratched: Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Two Cent Tootsie121675-15-13-hd1-½1-½K. Carmouche13.006.003.805.50
Kissing Frogs121213-hd3-½4-12-hd2-¾J. Alvarado3.602.502.00
More Good Times12314887-1½4-13-nkT. McCarthy3.103.15
Stella Mars120327-37-½884-1¼J. Samuel9.40
Tappanzee121531-1½1-11-13-15-noL. Rodriguez Castro46.00
Blame the Gods121456-½6-26-hd6-½6-hdR. Mena29.00
Lady Fatima121764-1½4-15-½7-hd7-1½D. Davis5.30
Kitten's Romance123882-hd2-hd2-½5-hd8J. Lezcano5.20

$1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00; $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

