1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, Cloudy
Off 11:52. 5. 2-3p,bid3/16,prvd best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 50.440, 00.000, 1:39.580, 00.000, 1:51.140.
Trainer: William Mott
Winner: B C, 2, by More Than Ready-Looking Glass
Scratched: Irie Spice.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Paratus
|119
|3
|2
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-1
|J. Alvarado
|2.25
|City At Night
|119
|5
|1
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-4¾
|L. Saez
|2.55
|My Brother Cam
|119
|7
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|1-½
|3-5
|3-2½
|J. Lezcano
|4.20
|Good Medicine
|119
|8
|7
|9
|9
|8-hd
|5-hd
|4-nk
|J. Castellano
|15.80
|Wick Loves a Fight
|119
|9
|5
|3-1
|4-1½
|4-1
|4-3
|5-5½
|K. Carmouche
|12.30
|Ruthenian
|119
|6
|6
|7-1½
|5-hd
|6-1½
|6-4½
|6-1¾
|T. McCarthy
|6.40
|Imminent Storm
|119
|1
|8
|6-½
|6-½
|5-½
|7-1½
|7-3½
|M. Franco
|11.90
|Uncle Water Flow
|119
|2
|4
|5-1½
|7-½
|7-hd
|8-5
|8-17½
|R. Mena
|82.25
|Principality
|119
|4
|9
|8-hd
|8-1½
|9
|9
|9
|E. Cancel
|17.10
|3 (3)
|Paratus
|6.50
|3.90
|2.80
|5 (5)
|City At Night
|3.40
|2.40
|7 (7)
|My Brother Cam
|3.40
$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00;
2nd-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:22. Good. 3w 1st turn, up 1/8p
Fractional/Final Time: 23.350, 47.450, 1:11.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.880.
Trainer: Thomas Albertrani
Winner: B M, 5, by Big Brown-Vaughndidit
Scratched: Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Two Cent Tootsie
|121
|6
|7
|5-1
|5-1
|3-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|K. Carmouche
|5.50
|Kissing Frogs
|121
|2
|1
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-1
|2-hd
|2-¾
|J. Alvarado
|2.00
|More Good Times
|123
|1
|4
|8
|8
|7-1½
|4-1
|3-nk
|T. McCarthy
|3.15
|Stella Mars
|120
|3
|2
|7-3
|7-½
|8
|8
|4-1¼
|J. Samuel
|9.40
|Tappanzee
|121
|5
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|3-1
|5-no
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|46.00
|Blame the Gods
|121
|4
|5
|6-½
|6-2
|6-hd
|6-½
|6-hd
|R. Mena
|29.00
|Lady Fatima
|121
|7
|6
|4-1½
|4-1
|5-½
|7-hd
|7-1½
|D. Davis
|5.30
|Kitten's Romance
|123
|8
|8
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|5-hd
|8
|J. Lezcano
|5.20
|8 (6)
|Two Cent Tootsie
|13.00
|6.00
|3.80
|3 (2)
|Kissing Frogs
|3.60
|2.50
|2 (1)
|More Good Times
|3.10
$1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00; $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00;
3rd-$35,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:52. Good. ins trn,ask1/4,drw clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 47.550, 59.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.670.
Trainer: Juan Vazquez
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bustin Stones-Frosty Bay
Scratched: Cover Photo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bustin Bay
|120
|2
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|1-3¼
|J. Lezcano
|0.80
|Effiemeister
|122
|6
|6
|2-hd
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-hd
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|37.00
|Gentle Annie
|122
|5
|2
|4-1
|3-1
|3-3½
|3-1¾
|H. Harkie
|10.90
|Flashing Red
|120
|7
|4
|7-4
|7-1
|5-½
|4-2½
|E. Cancel
|3.80
|Gringotts
|122
|3
|7
|6-4
|5-3
|4-2
|5-½
|B. Hernandez
|20.30
|Amos
|120
|4
|5
|5-1
|6-2½
|6-hd
|6-6
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|6.20
|No Deal
|116
|8
|3
|3-2
|4-1½
|7-3
|7-no
|C. Ramos
|7.20
|Peaches and Spice
|120
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Silvera
|41.25
|3 (2)
|Bustin Bay
|3.60
|2.90
|2.30
|7 (6)
|Effiemeister
|21.80
|11.20
|6 (5)
|Gentle Annie
|4.10
$1 Pick 3 (3-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.75. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $19.60; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $32.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-6-8) paid $73.45; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $104.37;
4th-$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:22. Good. 3w in aim, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.390, 47.370, 1:13.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.610.
Trainer: David Donk
Winner: B C, 3, by Candy Ride (ARG)-Sandra
Scratched: Full Moon Fever, Invest, Bustin the Rules.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Water's Edge
|118
|1
|4
|2-½
|2-1
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-3¼
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|0.70
|Scotto
|118
|4
|1
|4-6
|4-7
|3-2
|3-2
|2-1¾
|T. McCarthy
|5.00
|Run for Boston
|123
|5
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4-5
|3-nk
|K. Carmouche
|15.70
|Emperor's Cause
|120
|3
|3
|3-5
|3-2½
|2-1
|2-½
|4-16½
|L. Saez
|2.40
|Exit Right
|119
|2
|5
|1-1
|1-½
|4-1½
|5
|5
|R. Silvera
|9.90
|1 (1)
|Water's Edge
|3.40
|2.50
|2.10
|5 (4)
|Scotto
|4.20
|3.20
|8 (5)
|Run for Boston
|4.10
$1 Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $38.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.60. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $5.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-8-4) paid $4.80; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $19.50; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $1.90; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $3.85; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.60;
5th-$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 1:48. Good. 2-3w trns,4w1/4,rally
Fractional/Final Time: 23.530, 49.800, 1:15.140, 1:38.550, 00.000, 1:44.360.
Trainer: Linda Rice
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Munnings-Bridgehampton
Scratched: Rush to Honor, Reunion Tour, El Mayor, Forty Comets.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Umbria
|121
|11
|6
|4-1
|4-1
|4-1
|2-½
|1-1¼
|J. Lezcano
|4.20
|Sandro the Great
|124
|6
|3
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1
|4-1
|2-hd
|R. Silvera
|36.75
|Bernardino
|124
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-½
|1-hd
|3-1
|L. Saez
|7.20
|Mr. Connecticut
|121
|10
|8
|5-hd
|6-1
|6-1
|6-½
|4-no
|J. Castellano
|1.35
|Dreampoint
|121
|8
|4
|6-1½
|5-hd
|5-½
|5-½
|5-no
|E. Cancel
|8.80
|Pivotal Run
|121
|3
|5
|7-½
|7-½
|7-hd
|7-1½
|6-nk
|M. Franco
|23.00
|Action Jackson
|121
|1
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|6-nk
|J. Samuel
|10.60
|Bless Bless
|121
|7
|10
|10-½
|10-1
|9-½
|9-hd
|8-¾
|K. Carmouche
|9.30
|Zap Man
|121
|4
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-1
|3-½
|9-½
|T. McCarthy
|13.60
|Mighty Meister
|121
|2
|7
|9-1
|9-½
|10-1
|10-½
|10-1¾
|J. Mendoza
|86.75
|Eight Weeks Long
|121
|9
|9
|8-1
|8-1½
|8-1
|8-hd
|11
|D. Davis
|30.75
|12 (11)
|Umbria
|10.40
|5.30
|4.40
|7 (6)
|Sandro the Great
|34.60
|21.00
|6 (5)
|Bernardino
|6.20
$0.5 Pick 5 (3/10-8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 5 Correct Paid $261.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 4 Correct Paid $65.62. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $11.80. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-12) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-6-11) paid $454.05; $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $9.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $103.00; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $411.75;
6th-$84,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:17. 9. vied, dueled,held game
Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.980, 1:11.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.720.
Trainer: Robert Falcone, Jr.
Winner: CH H, 5, by Speightstown-Sure Peg
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Empty Tomb
|123
|1
|4
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-¾
|E. Cancel
|22.80
|First Constitution
|121
|8
|1
|3-1½
|3-½
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-hd
|L. Saez
|1.25
|Tiergan
|125
|10
|5
|5-½
|5-1½
|4-½
|3-1½
|3-2½
|R. Mena
|25.25
|Backsideofthemoon
|121
|3
|8
|7-½
|6-hd
|6-3½
|5-1
|4-nk
|M. Franco
|11.60
|Prioritize
|121
|6
|10
|9-1
|9-4½
|7-hd
|7-3
|5-3¼
|T. McCarthy
|7.50
|Lil Commissioner
|123
|2
|7
|4-hd
|4-hd
|5-2
|4-hd
|6-2¾
|K. Carmouche
|2.95
|Danny California
|123
|7
|2
|8-5
|8-6½
|9-18
|9-20
|7-2¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|10.40
|Chris and Dave
|121
|4
|3
|1-½
|2-1
|3-1
|6-½
|8-1½
|J. Lezcano
|9.90
|Glory Road
|121
|5
|6
|6-1
|7-½
|8-½
|8-hd
|9-16¼
|D. Davis
|32.25
|Amatteroftime
|123
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|56.50
|1 (1)
|Empty Tomb
|47.60
|14.20
|9.50
|8 (8)
|First Constitution
|3.40
|2.80
|10 (10)
|Tiergan
|6.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $109.25. $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $94.00; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $59.25; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-10-3) paid $305.75; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-10) paid $298.75;
7th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Cloudy
Autumn Days S.
Off 2:45. Good. ins,lead1/8,clear1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 23.260, 46.280, 57.650, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.140.
Trainer: Michelle Lovell
Winner: B M, 5, by Fed Biz-America's Blossom
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Change of Control
|125
|1
|1
|3-½
|3-½
|1-hd
|1-¾
|C. Hernandez
|3.95
|Too Sexy
|125
|3
|6
|6-2
|6-1
|5-½
|2-1
|J. Lezcano
|1.20
|Love And Thunder
|120
|2
|8
|5-½
|4-1½
|3-1
|3-½
|M. Franco
|4.40
|Miss Majorette
|122
|5
|4
|7-hd
|8
|7-1
|4-½
|T. McCarthy
|37.25
|Piedi Bianchi
|125
|4
|5
|4-1
|5-½
|6-1
|5-no
|J. Castellano
|5.50
|Athwaaq
|120
|6
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-½
|6-¾
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|60.75
|Raven's Cry
|125
|8
|3
|2-1
|2-hd
|4-½
|7-2¾
|L. Saez
|7.00
|Secure Connection
|120
|7
|7
|8
|7-1
|8
|8
|D. Davis
|26.50
|1 (1)
|Change of Control
|9.90
|4.10
|3.00
|3 (3)
|Too Sexy
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2)
|Love And Thunder
|2.90
$1 Pick 3 (12-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $258.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $77.00; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $11.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $22.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $14.62;
8th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Fall Highweight H.
Off 3:15. 3. 4w 1/4, up 1/16, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.510, 45.660, 58.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.190.
Trainer: Michael Catalano, Jr.
Winner: B R, 4, by Oxbow-Elle Special
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hopeful Treasure
|128
|4
|4
|2-½
|2-2½
|2-2½
|1-hd
|M. Sanchez
|18.00
|Green Light Go
|129
|2
|5
|5-1½
|3-3
|3-2
|2-3½
|D. Davis
|5.10
|Chateau
|131
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-1½
|3-1½
|K. Carmouche
|2.90
|Wendell Fong
|129
|5
|8
|7-½
|4-hd
|4-3½
|4-4¾
|T. McCarthy
|3.25
|War Tocsin
|127
|8
|1
|3-½
|5-1
|5-1
|5-2¼
|D. Haddock
|32.50
|Sir Alfred James
|131
|6
|6
|8
|8
|7-2½
|6-nk
|J. McKee
|2.35
|Smooth B
|126
|3
|7
|6-1
|6-1½
|6-3½
|7-11¼
|M. Franco
|20.00
|Rough Entry
|128
|7
|2
|4-1
|7-3½
|8
|8
|L. Saez
|7.70
|4 (4)
|Hopeful Treasure
|38.00
|11.40
|6.30
|2 (2)
|Green Light Go
|5.90
|5.40
|1 (1)
|Chateau
|3.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,034.50. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $82.50; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $147.25; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-5) paid $289.15; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $305.25;
9th-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Tepin S.
Off 3:45. 2. ins1st,2-3p2nd,4w1/4
Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 50.100, 1:14.910, 1:38.640, 00.000, 1:44.500.
Trainer: H. Motion
Winner: B F, 2, by Noble Mission (GB)-Figure of Beauty
Scratched: Waters of Merom.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Vergara
|120
|3
|2
|3-1
|3-½
|3-½
|3-½
|1-¾
|L. Saez
|6.30
|She's a Mia
|120
|1
|1
|6-1
|6-1
|4-½
|2-hd
|2-nk
|J. Samuel
|25.50
|Mischievous Kiss
|122
|8
|4
|4-hd
|4-1
|5-1
|5-hd
|3-1
|E. Cancel
|2.50
|Caironi
|120
|9
|9
|8-½
|7-½
|8-1½
|9-31
|4-hd
|J. Castellano
|1.90
|Anador
|120
|6
|8
|9-5
|9-5
|9-9
|7-½
|5-no
|D. Davis
|3.00
|Solib
|120
|10
|5
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-1
|1-½
|6-hd
|J. Lezcano
|19.30
|Determined Star
|120
|7
|7
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-½
|8-½
|7-no
|K. Carmouche
|40.75
|Louella Street
|120
|5
|6
|7-1
|8-1½
|7-hd
|6-½
|8-1¼
|M. Franco
|46.75
|Tasweya
|120
|4
|3
|1-½
|2-½
|1-½
|4-½
|9-53
|R. Silvera
|21.20
|Kingdom Queen
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|139.25
|3 (3)
|Vergara
|14.60
|7.00
|5.10
|1 (1)
|She's a Mia
|20.40
|8.80
|9 (8)
|Mischievous Kiss
|3.30
$1 Pick 3 (1-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $709.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/8/10-1/2/3-1/2/4-3) 4 Correct Paid $35.25. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $127.25; $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $183.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-9-10) paid $249.85; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $461.00;
10th-$43,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Cloudy
Off 4:13. 6. prompt 3-2w, edged clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.660, 46.800, 58.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.170.
Trainer: Linda Rice
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mshawish-Frere Pilgrim
Scratched: My Delicious, After the Wire, Thismightbetheone, Our Sweet Pea, Funny Enough, Wicked Happy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Freedomofthepress
|122
|8
|5
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-3
|1-2¾
|J. Lezcano
|1.60
|Balinese
|122
|5
|2
|1-½
|2-1½
|2-2½
|2-2
|R. Mena
|8.10
|Gailhorsewind
|122
|3
|7
|6-1
|4-½
|3-½
|3-hd
|T. McCarthy
|2.95
|Boss Cara
|122
|4
|3
|4-½
|3-1
|4-2
|4-3
|D. Davis
|6.80
|R Girl Faith
|122
|9
|4
|5-2
|6-3
|5-2½
|5-1¾
|T. Howell
|61.75
|Tiktoknaway
|122
|1
|6
|8-½
|8-½
|7-1
|6-1¼
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|42.25
|Starship Rogue
|122
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|7-5
|J. Samuel
|17.80
|Anchor Lady
|122
|2
|9
|7-3
|7-1
|8-½
|8-hd
|B. Hernandez
|48.25
|Mischief Reigns
|119
|10
|1
|3-1
|5-hd
|6-½
|9
|C. Ramos
|32.75
|Genetic Gem
|122
|6
|10
|—
|—
|—
|—
|E. Cancel
|4.50
|8 (8)
|Freedomofthepress
|5.20
|3.40
|2.40
|5 (5)
|Balinese
|6.60
|4.00
|3 (3)
|Gailhorsewind
|2.70
$1 Pick 6 (12-1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $7,610.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $176,719.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $1,202.00. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $477.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-3-4) paid $14.35; $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $20.90; $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $16.40; $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-3) paid $19.75; Attendance unavailable. $9,137,745. Handle $1,012,915. Total Handle $10,150,660.
