1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, Cloudy

Off 11:52. 5. 2-3p,bid3/16,prvd best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 50.440, 00.000, 1:39.580, 00.000, 1:51.140.

Trainer: William Mott

Winner: B C, 2, by More Than Ready-Looking Glass

Scratched: Irie Spice.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Paratus119324-hd3-hd3-hd2-1½1-1J. Alvarado2.25
City At Night119512-12-1½2-11-hd2-4¾L. Saez2.55
My Brother Cam119731-½1-½1-½3-53-2½J. Lezcano4.20
Good Medicine11987998-hd5-hd4-nkJ. Castellano15.80
Wick Loves a Fight119953-14-1½4-14-35-5½K. Carmouche12.30
Ruthenian119667-1½5-hd6-1½6-4½6-1¾T. McCarthy6.40
Imminent Storm119186-½6-½5-½7-1½7-3½M. Franco11.90
Uncle Water Flow119245-1½7-½7-hd8-58-17½R. Mena82.25
Principality119498-hd8-1½999E. Cancel17.10
3 (3)Paratus6.503.902.80
5 (5)City At Night3.402.40
7 (7)My Brother Cam3.40

$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00;

2nd-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:22. Good. 3w 1st turn, up 1/8p

Fractional/Final Time: 23.350, 47.450, 1:11.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.880.

Trainer: Thomas Albertrani

Winner: B M, 5, by Big Brown-Vaughndidit

Scratched: Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Two Cent Tootsie121675-15-13-hd1-½1-½K. Carmouche5.50
Kissing Frogs121213-hd3-½4-12-hd2-¾J. Alvarado2.00
More Good Times12314887-1½4-13-nkT. McCarthy3.15
Stella Mars120327-37-½884-1¼J. Samuel9.40
Tappanzee121531-1½1-11-13-15-noL. Rodriguez Castro46.00
Blame the Gods121456-½6-26-hd6-½6-hdR. Mena29.00
Lady Fatima121764-1½4-15-½7-hd7-1½D. Davis5.30
Kitten's Romance123882-hd2-hd2-½5-hd8J. Lezcano5.20
8 (6)Two Cent Tootsie13.006.003.80
3 (2)Kissing Frogs3.602.50
2 (1)More Good Times3.10

$1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00; $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00;

3rd-$35,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:52. Good. ins trn,ask1/4,drw clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 47.550, 59.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.670.

Trainer: Juan Vazquez

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bustin Stones-Frosty Bay

Scratched: Cover Photo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bustin Bay120211-½1-½1-11-3¼J. Lezcano0.80
Effiemeister122662-hd2-1½2-12-hdL. Rodriguez Castro37.00
Gentle Annie122524-13-13-3½3-1¾H. Harkie10.90
Flashing Red120747-47-15-½4-2½E. Cancel3.80
Gringotts122376-45-34-25-½B. Hernandez20.30
Amos120455-16-2½6-hd6-6J. Vargas, Jr.6.20
No Deal116833-24-1½7-37-noC. Ramos7.20
Peaches and Spice120188888R. Silvera41.25
3 (2)Bustin Bay3.602.902.30
7 (6)Effiemeister21.8011.20
6 (5)Gentle Annie4.10

$1 Pick 3 (3-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.75. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $19.60; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $32.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-6-8) paid $73.45; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $104.37;

4th-$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:22. Good. 3w in aim, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.390, 47.370, 1:13.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.610.

Trainer: David Donk

Winner: B C, 3, by Candy Ride (ARG)-Sandra

Scratched: Full Moon Fever, Invest, Bustin the Rules.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Water's Edge118142-½2-11-1½1-31-3¼J. Vargas, Jr.0.70
Scotto118414-64-73-23-22-1¾T. McCarthy5.00
Run for Boston123525554-53-nkK. Carmouche15.70
Emperor's Cause120333-53-2½2-12-½4-16½L. Saez2.40
Exit Right119251-11-½4-1½55R. Silvera9.90
1 (1)Water's Edge3.402.502.10
5 (4)Scotto4.203.20
8 (5)Run for Boston4.10

$1 Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $38.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.60. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $5.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-8-4) paid $4.80; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $19.50; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $1.90; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $3.85; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.60;

5th-$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 1:48. Good. 2-3w trns,4w1/4,rally

Fractional/Final Time: 23.530, 49.800, 1:15.140, 1:38.550, 00.000, 1:44.360.

Trainer: Linda Rice

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Munnings-Bridgehampton

Scratched: Rush to Honor, Reunion Tour, El Mayor, Forty Comets.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Umbria1211164-14-14-12-½1-1¼J. Lezcano4.20
Sandro the Great124633-½3-½3-14-12-hdR. Silvera36.75
Bernardino124522-12-12-½1-hd3-1L. Saez7.20
Mr. Connecticut1211085-hd6-16-16-½4-noJ. Castellano1.35
Dreampoint121846-1½5-hd5-½5-½5-noE. Cancel8.80
Pivotal Run121357-½7-½7-hd7-1½6-nkM. Franco23.00
Action Jackson121111111111116-nkJ. Samuel10.60
Bless Bless12171010-½10-19-½9-hd8-¾K. Carmouche9.30
Zap Man121411-11-½1-13-½9-½T. McCarthy13.60
Mighty Meister121279-19-½10-110-½10-1¾J. Mendoza86.75
Eight Weeks Long121998-18-1½8-18-hd11D. Davis30.75
12 (11)Umbria10.405.304.40
7 (6)Sandro the Great34.6021.00
6 (5)Bernardino6.20

$0.5 Pick 5 (3/10-8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 5 Correct Paid $261.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1/3-1/3/6/7-12) 4 Correct Paid $65.62. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $11.80. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-12) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-6-11) paid $454.05; $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $9.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $103.00; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $411.75;

6th-$84,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:17. 9. vied, dueled,held game

Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.980, 1:11.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.720.

Trainer: Robert Falcone, Jr.

Winner: CH H, 5, by Speightstown-Sure Peg

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Empty Tomb123142-hd1-hd1-hd1-11-¾E. Cancel22.80
First Constitution121813-1½3-½2-12-1½2-hdL. Saez1.25
Tiergan1251055-½5-1½4-½3-1½3-2½R. Mena25.25
Backsideofthemoon121387-½6-hd6-3½5-14-nkM. Franco11.60
Prioritize1216109-19-4½7-hd7-35-3¼T. McCarthy7.50
Lil Commissioner123274-hd4-hd5-24-hd6-2¾K. Carmouche2.95
Danny California123728-58-6½9-189-207-2¾J. Vargas, Jr.10.40
Chris and Dave121431-½2-13-16-½8-1½J. Lezcano9.90
Glory Road121566-17-½8-½8-hd9-16¼D. Davis32.25
Amatteroftime123991010101010L. Rodriguez Castro56.50
1 (1)Empty Tomb47.6014.209.50
8 (8)First Constitution3.402.80
10 (10)Tiergan6.50

$1 Pick 3 (1-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $109.25. $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $94.00; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $59.25; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-10-3) paid $305.75; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-10) paid $298.75;

7th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Cloudy

Autumn Days S.

Off 2:45. Good. ins,lead1/8,clear1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 23.260, 46.280, 57.650, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.140.

Trainer: Michelle Lovell

Winner: B M, 5, by Fed Biz-America's Blossom

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Change of Control125113-½3-½1-hd1-¾C. Hernandez3.95
Too Sexy125366-26-15-½2-1J. Lezcano1.20
Love And Thunder120285-½4-1½3-13-½M. Franco4.40
Miss Majorette122547-hd87-14-½T. McCarthy37.25
Piedi Bianchi125454-15-½6-15-noJ. Castellano5.50
Athwaaq120621-11-12-½6-¾L. Rodriguez Castro60.75
Raven's Cry125832-12-hd4-½7-2¾L. Saez7.00
Secure Connection1207787-188D. Davis26.50
1 (1)Change of Control9.904.103.00
3 (3)Too Sexy3.002.40
2 (2)Love And Thunder2.90

$1 Pick 3 (12-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $258.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $77.00; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $11.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $22.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $14.62;

8th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Fall Highweight H.

Off 3:15. 3. 4w 1/4, up 1/16, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.510, 45.660, 58.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.190.

Trainer: Michael Catalano, Jr.

Winner: B R, 4, by Oxbow-Elle Special

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hopeful Treasure128442-½2-2½2-2½1-hdM. Sanchez18.00
Green Light Go129255-1½3-33-22-3½D. Davis5.10
Chateau131131-1½1-21-1½3-1½K. Carmouche2.90
Wendell Fong129587-½4-hd4-3½4-4¾T. McCarthy3.25
War Tocsin127813-½5-15-15-2¼D. Haddock32.50
Sir Alfred James13166887-2½6-nkJ. McKee2.35
Smooth B126376-16-1½6-3½7-11¼M. Franco20.00
Rough Entry128724-17-3½88L. Saez7.70
4 (4)Hopeful Treasure38.0011.406.30
2 (2)Green Light Go5.905.40
1 (1)Chateau3.50

$1 Pick 3 (1-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $1,034.50. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $82.50; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $147.25; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-5) paid $289.15; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $305.25;

9th-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Tepin S.

Off 3:45. 2. ins1st,2-3p2nd,4w1/4

Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 50.100, 1:14.910, 1:38.640, 00.000, 1:44.500.

Trainer: H. Motion

Winner: B F, 2, by Noble Mission (GB)-Figure of Beauty

Scratched: Waters of Merom.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Vergara120323-13-½3-½3-½1-¾L. Saez6.30
She's a Mia120116-16-14-½2-hd2-nkJ. Samuel25.50
Mischievous Kiss122844-hd4-15-15-hd3-1E. Cancel2.50
Caironi120998-½7-½8-1½9-314-hdJ. Castellano1.90
Anador120689-59-59-97-½5-noD. Davis3.00
Solib1201052-11-hd2-11-½6-hdJ. Lezcano19.30
Determined Star120775-½5-hd6-½8-½7-noK. Carmouche40.75
Louella Street120567-18-1½7-hd6-½8-1¼M. Franco46.75
Tasweya120431-½2-½1-½4-½9-53R. Silvera21.20
Kingdom Queen1202101010101010L. Rodriguez Castro139.25
3 (3)Vergara14.607.005.10
1 (1)She's a Mia20.408.80
9 (8)Mischievous Kiss3.30

$1 Pick 3 (1-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $709.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/8/10-1/2/3-1/2/4-3) 4 Correct Paid $35.25. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $127.25; $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $183.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-9-10) paid $249.85; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $461.00;

10th-$43,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Cloudy

Off 4:13. 6. prompt 3-2w, edged clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.660, 46.800, 58.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.170.

Trainer: Linda Rice

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mshawish-Frere Pilgrim

Scratched: My Delicious, After the Wire, Thismightbetheone, Our Sweet Pea, Funny Enough, Wicked Happy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Freedomofthepress122852-hd1-½1-31-2¾J. Lezcano1.60
Balinese122521-½2-1½2-2½2-2R. Mena8.10
Gailhorsewind122376-14-½3-½3-hdT. McCarthy2.95
Boss Cara122434-½3-14-24-3D. Davis6.80
R Girl Faith122945-26-35-2½5-1¾T. Howell61.75
Tiktoknaway122168-½8-½7-16-1¼L. Rodriguez Castro42.25
Starship Rogue122789997-5J. Samuel17.80
Anchor Lady122297-37-18-½8-hdB. Hernandez48.25
Mischief Reigns1191013-15-hd6-½9C. Ramos32.75
Genetic Gem122610E. Cancel4.50
8 (8)Freedomofthepress5.203.402.40
5 (5)Balinese6.604.00
3 (3)Gailhorsewind2.70

$1 Pick 6 (12-1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $7,610.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1-4-3-8) 5 Correct Paid $176,719.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $1,202.00. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $477.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-3-4) paid $14.35; $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $20.90; $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $16.40; $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-3) paid $19.75; Attendance unavailable. $9,137,745. Handle $1,012,915. Total Handle $10,150,660.

