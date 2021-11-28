2nd-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:22. Good. 3w 1st turn, up 1/8p
Fractional/Final Time: 23.350, 47.450, 1:11.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.880.
Trainer: Thomas Albertrani
Winner: B M, 5, by Big Brown-Vaughndidit
Scratched: Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Two Cent Tootsie
|121
|6
|7
|5-1
|5-1
|3-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|K. Carmouche
|5.50
|Kissing Frogs
|121
|2
|1
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-1
|2-hd
|2-¾
|J. Alvarado
|2.00
|More Good Times
|123
|1
|4
|8
|8
|7-1½
|4-1
|3-nk
|T. McCarthy
|3.15
|Stella Mars
|120
|3
|2
|7-3
|7-½
|8
|8
|4-1¼
|J. Samuel
|9.40
|Tappanzee
|121
|5
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|3-1
|5-no
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|46.00
|Blame the Gods
|121
|4
|5
|6-½
|6-2
|6-hd
|6-½
|6-hd
|R. Mena
|29.00
|Lady Fatima
|121
|7
|6
|4-1½
|4-1
|5-½
|7-hd
|7-1½
|D. Davis
|5.30
|Kitten's Romance
|123
|8
|8
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|5-hd
|8
|J. Lezcano
|5.20
|8 (6)
|Two Cent Tootsie
|13.00
|6.00
|3.80
|3 (2)
|Kissing Frogs
|3.60
|2.50
|2 (1)
|More Good Times
|3.10
$1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00; $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00;
