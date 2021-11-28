1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, Cloudy
Off 11:52. 5. 2-3p,bid3/16,prvd best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 50.440, 00.000, 1:39.580, 00.000, 1:51.140.
Trainer: William Mott
Winner: B C, 2, by More Than Ready-Looking Glass
Scratched: Irie Spice.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Paratus
|119
|3
|2
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-1
|J. Alvarado
|2.25
|City At Night
|119
|5
|1
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-4¾
|L. Saez
|2.55
|My Brother Cam
|119
|7
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|1-½
|3-5
|3-2½
|J. Lezcano
|4.20
|Good Medicine
|119
|8
|7
|9
|9
|8-hd
|5-hd
|4-nk
|J. Castellano
|15.80
|Wick Loves a Fight
|119
|9
|5
|3-1
|4-1½
|4-1
|4-3
|5-5½
|K. Carmouche
|12.30
|Ruthenian
|119
|6
|6
|7-1½
|5-hd
|6-1½
|6-4½
|6-1¾
|T. McCarthy
|6.40
|Imminent Storm
|119
|1
|8
|6-½
|6-½
|5-½
|7-1½
|7-3½
|M. Franco
|11.90
|Uncle Water Flow
|119
|2
|4
|5-1½
|7-½
|7-hd
|8-5
|8-17½
|R. Mena
|82.25
|Principality
|119
|4
|9
|8-hd
|8-1½
|9
|9
|9
|E. Cancel
|17.10
|3 (3)
|Paratus
|6.50
|3.90
|2.80
|5 (5)
|City At Night
|3.40
|2.40
|7 (7)
|My Brother Cam
|3.40
$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00;
