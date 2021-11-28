1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, Cloudy

Off 11:52. 5. 2-3p,bid3/16,prvd best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 50.440, 00.000, 1:39.580, 00.000, 1:51.140.

Trainer: William Mott

Winner: B C, 2, by More Than Ready-Looking Glass

Scratched: Irie Spice.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Paratus119324-hd3-hd3-hd2-1½1-1J. Alvarado6.503.902.802.25
City At Night119512-12-1½2-11-hd2-4¾L. Saez3.402.402.55
My Brother Cam119731-½1-½1-½3-53-2½J. Lezcano3.404.20
Good Medicine11987998-hd5-hd4-nkJ. Castellano15.80
Wick Loves a Fight119953-14-1½4-14-35-5½K. Carmouche12.30
Ruthenian119667-1½5-hd6-1½6-4½6-1¾T. McCarthy6.40
Imminent Storm119186-½6-½5-½7-1½7-3½M. Franco11.90
Uncle Water Flow119245-1½7-½7-hd8-58-17½R. Mena82.25
Principality119498-hd8-1½999E. Cancel17.10

$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00;

