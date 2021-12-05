1st_$43,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Orma (B.Hernandez)
|27.40
|9.80
|6.90
|3 (3) Frosted Bourbon (E.Cancel)
|4.70
|4.10
|6 (6) White Hot (C.Ramos)
|13.20
Off 11:52. Time 1:09.85. Firm. Scratched_Decreed, Barrel of Bliss, Fancy Feline, Phenomenal Woman, Love's Misery, New York Supreme. Also Ran_Roxen, Favorite Impulse, Spun for Lu Lu, Live in Five, Tami's Orchid, Angeloverthepulpit, Chiachiarone. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $58.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-6-10) paid $5,212.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $1,335.50.
