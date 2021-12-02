7th-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 3:18. Good. 3w trns,off heels6w1/4
Fractional/Final Time: 23.320, 48.260, 1:12.120, 1:35.780, 00.000, 1:41.750.
Trainer: H. James Bond
Winner: B G, 4, by Tapit-Daring Diva (GB)
Scratched: Therisastormbrewin, Perceived, Loaded Joe, Giocare, Prince James.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Reckless Spirit
|121
|6
|9
|8-1
|7-1
|7-1
|4-½
|1-nk
|L. Saez
|7.00
|Fingal
|120
|7
|7
|4-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-2
|2-1
|M. Franco
|6.50
|Arrio
|120
|5
|1
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-½
|3-½
|K. Carmouche
|5.40
|Alley Oop Johnny
|121
|2
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-1
|E. Cancel
|3.50
|Voliero
|123
|4
|6
|7-hd
|8-½
|8-hd
|7-½
|5-½
|J. Lezcano
|8.10
|Girl Dad
|120
|10
|4
|5-hd
|6-1
|6-½
|5-½
|5-½
|J. Castellano
|3.65
|Front Man
|123
|8
|3
|6-2
|5-1
|5-½
|6-½
|7-3¾
|S. Gonzalez
|16.90
|Orb in the Tower
|123
|1
|8
|10-1
|10-1½
|10-1½
|10-1½
|8-¾
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|10.70
|Be Yourself
|120
|9
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9-nk
|R. Mena
|68.75
|Steelersfanforlife
|121
|3
|11
|9-1
|9-1½
|9-1
|9-hd
|10-5¼
|B. Hernandez
|29.75
|Bricco
|123
|11
|5
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-½
|8-½
|11
|T. McCarthy
|21.80
|7 (6)
|Reckless Spirit
|16.00
|7.20
|4.80
|8 (7)
|Fingal
|6.60
|4.60
|6 (5)
|Arrio
|5.50
$1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $166.25. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $67.25; $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $39.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-2) paid $113.95; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $132.50;
