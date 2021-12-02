7th-$45,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 3:18. Good. 3w trns,off heels6w1/4

Fractional/Final Time: 23.320, 48.260, 1:12.120, 1:35.780, 00.000, 1:41.750.

Trainer: H. James Bond

Winner: B G, 4, by Tapit-Daring Diva (GB)

Scratched: Therisastormbrewin, Perceived, Loaded Joe, Giocare, Prince James.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Reckless Spirit121698-17-17-14-½1-nkL. Saez7.00
Fingal120774-1½4-½3-hd3-22-1M. Franco6.50
Arrio120512-1½2-12-1½2-½3-½K. Carmouche5.40
Alley Oop Johnny121221-½1-hd1-hd1-hd4-1E. Cancel3.50
Voliero123467-hd8-½8-hd7-½5-½J. Lezcano8.10
Girl Dad1201045-hd6-16-½5-½5-½J. Castellano3.65
Front Man123836-25-15-½6-½7-3¾S. Gonzalez16.90
Orb in the Tower1231810-110-1½10-1½10-1½8-¾I. Ortiz, Jr.10.70
Be Yourself120910111111119-nkR. Mena68.75
Steelersfanforlife1213119-19-1½9-19-hd10-5¼B. Hernandez29.75
Bricco1231153-hd3-½4-½8-½11T. McCarthy21.80
7 (6)Reckless Spirit16.007.204.80
8 (7)Fingal6.604.60
6 (5)Arrio5.50

$1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $166.25. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $67.25; $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $39.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-2) paid $113.95; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $132.50;

