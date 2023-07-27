Arajet Announces New Route to Montreal With Fare Starting at 155 USD

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
Arajet, the low-price airline of the Caribbean, today announced the launch of its second route to Canada, offering direct flights to and from Santo Domingo and Montreal.
The new route will start operations November 7, 2023 and will operate 4 days a week with a starting fare of $155 USD (one way, tax included), with future plans to include additional connections to other destinations in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean.
"Arajet remains committed to the growth and expansion of our hub, especially now with Canada which is the second country of origin of tourists to the Dominican Republic, and with a diaspora of more than 50 thousand Dominicans who now have a national airline to visit their friends and family," said Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet. "The citizens of Montreal and Santo Domingo have for the first time an airline that offers direct flights at the best market price, which will generate greater benefits for both countries by strengthening commercial and cultural exchange, as well as tourism."
"Arajet invites all Canadians to enjoy the beautiful Dominican beaches and encourages Dominicans to enjoy Québec’s cultural diversity offered by recreation sports such as hockey games, snow skiing, Formula 1 racing and much more," Pacheco added.
Arajet currently offers direct flights to 20 destinations in 14 countries making the Dominican Republic the continent's new low-price hub. The airline features a new fleet of environmentally friendly Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that reduce sonic pollution by up to 40%.
About Arajet
Arajet is the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region and started operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com.
