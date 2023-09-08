North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.