1st_$75,000, , 2YO, 4f.

Mile High Futurity

Dinasti124Mini Secret124
Flare for Royalty124Kali K124
True124Painted Lady124
Makn Martinis124Runs Naked124
Dna Dashing Eagle124Streakan James Jr124

2nd_$75,000, , 3YO, 4f.

Mile High Derby

Lopini124Lr Tempting Beast124
Tres Crest124This Parties Hoppin124
Capos Cowgirl124Do You Do for Zoomin124
Ramacin Ranger124Indeed124
Lunas Flashy Jolla124Chicks Tale All124

3rd_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Buckshot Pete121Royal Leige124
Ghost Squad124Behold de Flame121
Orphan Angie121Kitten's Bull121
Macho Madness124

4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Lively Spell124Over Exposed124
Lookin' Sweet119Epsom Imp121
Miss Reveille124My Meadow121
Dusty Sky124Miss Ellie's Girl124
Mystic Wind121

5th_$17,100, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.

Thetrailerguy124Gold Label124
Bubbas Dixie124Big Biz124
Anyone Seen Logan124Go Now Go124
Club Champ120Burgameister124

6th_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Moro Trump120Random Affair124
Elusive Flame124Tap a Miracle124
Wild Tonight124Breakin Daylight124
Roll Out124Creasy124

7th_$17,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f.

Buddy Niner117The Greatest Eagle120
Gainer120Cruz'n Ollie121
Prairie Squall124Hesalittle Shady120
Oakes Crossing124Herzen124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

