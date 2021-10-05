1st_$75,000, , 2YO, 4f.
Mile High Futurity
|Dinasti
|124
|Mini Secret
|124
|Flare for Royalty
|124
|Kali K
|124
|True
|124
|Painted Lady
|124
|Makn Martinis
|124
|Runs Naked
|124
|Dna Dashing Eagle
|124
|Streakan James Jr
|124
2nd_$75,000, , 3YO, 4f.
Mile High Derby
|Lopini
|124
|Lr Tempting Beast
|124
|Tres Crest
|124
|This Parties Hoppin
|124
|Capos Cowgirl
|124
|Do You Do for Zoomin
|124
|Ramacin Ranger
|124
|Indeed
|124
|Lunas Flashy Jolla
|124
|Chicks Tale All
|124
3rd_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Buckshot Pete
|121
|Royal Leige
|124
|Ghost Squad
|124
|Behold de Flame
|121
|Orphan Angie
|121
|Kitten's Bull
|121
|Macho Madness
|124
4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Lively Spell
|124
|Over Exposed
|124
|Lookin' Sweet
|119
|Epsom Imp
|121
|Miss Reveille
|124
|My Meadow
|121
|Dusty Sky
|124
|Miss Ellie's Girl
|124
|Mystic Wind
|121
5th_$17,100, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.
|Thetrailerguy
|124
|Gold Label
|124
|Bubbas Dixie
|124
|Big Biz
|124
|Anyone Seen Logan
|124
|Go Now Go
|124
|Club Champ
|120
|Burgameister
|124
6th_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Moro Trump
|120
|Random Affair
|124
|Elusive Flame
|124
|Tap a Miracle
|124
|Wild Tonight
|124
|Breakin Daylight
|124
|Roll Out
|124
|Creasy
|124
7th_$17,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f.
|Buddy Niner
|117
|The Greatest Eagle
|120
|Gainer
|120
|Cruz'n Ollie
|121
|Prairie Squall
|124
|Hesalittle Shady
|120
|Oakes Crossing
|124
|Herzen
|124
