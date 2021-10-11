1st_$14,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4f.

Jessinourbodgit124Jess Golondrina124
Brim Cartel124Eye My Game124
La Patrona Signature124Flirt With a Hottie124
Capos Sassy Laaydee124Apollitical Splash124

2nd_$19,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f.

First Alternate121Docs Holiday121
Ray's Angel124Circus Ride124
Cold Snack Thirty124Beta Capo Song124
Southern Mojo124

3rd_$14,700, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Robinson Blue124Tequila Rita117
Joel's Girl117O'Lordy Lord121
Hannah's Storm124Queen of the Ship124
Takara Queen124Just Luck120

4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

T. P. Right Lane124J's Twostep Beauty124
River Deputy124Erebuni124
Briana Jean124Princess Jazz124
Intoxicating Kiss114Happy Issue124
Aprilinthepines117Diva's Diva124
Taylor's Beauty124Milli Starr124

5th_$11,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f.

Dance Doctor124Thetrailerguy124
Gabo's Macondo124Yodelers Way124
War Eagle's Return124Matriculate124
Archrival119

6th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Lone Shotgun Rider121Jack With Seven124
Dun Sober124Colonel Pike124
Ghost Squad124Pierpont124
Mr. White124Slick It Up

7th_$17,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 7f.

Bee Exxtravagant120Del Argent124
Rockymountaintwist121Wild Tonight124
Macho Madness124American Code124
Tuff Willy Te117

8th_$11,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Holy Muchacho124Uncle Tap124
Prairie Squall124Hesalittle Shady120
Amber Waves117E's Birthday Boy117
Let It Rip124The Greatest Eagle120
Preferred Prospect124

9th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Buds Bar121Creaky Cricket124
Bubbas Dixie124Burgameister124
Cowboy Don124Unbroken Song124
Masterpiece Day124Drop the Gloves124

