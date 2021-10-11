1st_$14,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4f.
|Jessinourbodgit
|124
|Jess Golondrina
|124
|Brim Cartel
|124
|Eye My Game
|124
|La Patrona Signature
|124
|Flirt With a Hottie
|124
|Capos Sassy Laaydee
|124
|Apollitical Splash
|124
2nd_$19,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f.
|First Alternate
|121
|Docs Holiday
|121
|Ray's Angel
|124
|Circus Ride
|124
|Cold Snack Thirty
|124
|Beta Capo Song
|124
|Southern Mojo
|124
3rd_$14,700, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Robinson Blue
|124
|Tequila Rita
|117
|Joel's Girl
|117
|O'Lordy Lord
|121
|Hannah's Storm
|124
|Queen of the Ship
|124
|Takara Queen
|124
|Just Luck
|120
4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|T. P. Right Lane
|124
|J's Twostep Beauty
|124
|River Deputy
|124
|Erebuni
|124
|Briana Jean
|124
|Princess Jazz
|124
|Intoxicating Kiss
|114
|Happy Issue
|124
|Aprilinthepines
|117
|Diva's Diva
|124
|Taylor's Beauty
|124
|Milli Starr
|124
5th_$11,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f.
|Dance Doctor
|124
|Thetrailerguy
|124
|Gabo's Macondo
|124
|Yodelers Way
|124
|War Eagle's Return
|124
|Matriculate
|124
|Archrival
|119
6th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Lone Shotgun Rider
|121
|Jack With Seven
|124
|Dun Sober
|124
|Colonel Pike
|124
|Ghost Squad
|124
|Pierpont
|124
|Mr. White
|124
|Slick It Up
7th_$17,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 7f.
|Bee Exxtravagant
|120
|Del Argent
|124
|Rockymountaintwist
|121
|Wild Tonight
|124
|Macho Madness
|124
|American Code
|124
|Tuff Willy Te
|117
8th_$11,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Holy Muchacho
|124
|Uncle Tap
|124
|Prairie Squall
|124
|Hesalittle Shady
|120
|Amber Waves
|117
|E's Birthday Boy
|117
|Let It Rip
|124
|The Greatest Eagle
|120
|Preferred Prospect
|124
9th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Buds Bar
|121
|Creaky Cricket
|124
|Bubbas Dixie
|124
|Burgameister
|124
|Cowboy Don
|124
|Unbroken Song
|124
|Masterpiece Day
|124
|Drop the Gloves
|124
