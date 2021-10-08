1st_$11,300, , 3YO up, 2½f.
|First of Tres Pz
|124
|Tykoon
|124
|Twos Two
|124
|Tres Crest
|124
|Kiss a Little More
|124
|Jess a Fast Train
|124
|Root Toot Tootie
|124
|Dashin Tinys
|124
|Hearts Desirio
|124
|Olabisi
|124
2nd_$11,300, , 2YO, .
|Jess a Lil Fabulous
|124
|First Cartes Cartel
|124
|Volcoms Country Boy
|124
|Excited Beau
|124
|One Sweet Special
|124
|Koral
|124
|La Cuatro Cuarenta
|124
|Jess No Secrets
|124
|Dashadrue
|124
|Dante Inferno
|124
3rd_$15,500, stk, 3YO up, 4f.
Rocky Mountain Championship Stakes
|Seis Coronas In
|124
|Lotas First
|124
|La Blue Perry
|124
|Tainted Halo
|124
|Jess Un Sies Mas
|124
|Kooler Wagon
|124
|Up to Hit
|124
4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Rocketringo
|124
|Seeley
|124
|Ferrari Road
|124
|Dee's Luck
|124
|Chuckmate
|124
|Hardworkcleanlivin
|124
|Fulkerson
|119
5th_$13,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Rouge Sunset
|124
|Big Tony
|120
|Crimson Trace
|120
|Last Call Leroy
|120
|Where's Freddie
|117
|Divine Task
|117
|El Centenario
|124
6th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Holiday Man
|124
|Astute Warrior
|124
|Ordained Cat
|124
|Dance for Ransom
|124
|I'm Lucky
|124
|Nastida Mast
|124
|Praise Be to God
|124
|Renvyle
|124
|Gaspergou
|124
7th_$11,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Rhine Falls
|124
|Sennebec Summer
|120
|Shoot Me Straight
|124
|Xingfu
|124
|Sassy Sapphire
|124
|Gold Pass
|119
|Kurious Kennedy
|124
|Top of the Podium
|121
|Miss Oratory
|124
8th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Atoka Girl
|124
|Moonfield
|124
|Poco Suenos
|124
|Miss Ocean Express
|124
|Porsumsugaronme
|124
|Love Solution
|124
|Miss Rules
|124
|Behold That Word
|121
9th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Ize Discreet Rose
|124
|Magic Moment
|121
|Kain's Lady
|121
|Bluebird Day
|124
|Give Em Fitz
|121
|Snickel Te
|121
|Five B C
|124
|She's the Boss
|124
|Miss Reveille
|124
|J's Twostep Beauty
|Money Inthe Starrs
|124
