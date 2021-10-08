1st_$11,300, , 3YO up, 2½f.

First of Tres Pz124Tykoon124
Twos Two124Tres Crest124
Kiss a Little More124Jess a Fast Train124
Root Toot Tootie124Dashin Tinys124
Hearts Desirio124Olabisi124

2nd_$11,300, , 2YO, .

Jess a Lil Fabulous124First Cartes Cartel124
Volcoms Country Boy124Excited Beau124
One Sweet Special124Koral124
La Cuatro Cuarenta124Jess No Secrets124
Dashadrue124Dante Inferno124

3rd_$15,500, stk, 3YO up, 4f.

Rocky Mountain Championship Stakes

Seis Coronas In124Lotas First124
La Blue Perry124Tainted Halo124
Jess Un Sies Mas124Kooler Wagon124
Up to Hit124

4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Rocketringo124Seeley124
Ferrari Road124Dee's Luck124
Chuckmate124Hardworkcleanlivin124
Fulkerson119

5th_$13,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Rouge Sunset124Big Tony120
Crimson Trace120Last Call Leroy120
Where's Freddie117Divine Task117
El Centenario124

6th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Holiday Man124Astute Warrior124
Ordained Cat124Dance for Ransom124
I'm Lucky124Nastida Mast124
Praise Be to God124Renvyle124
Gaspergou124

7th_$11,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Rhine Falls124Sennebec Summer120
Shoot Me Straight124Xingfu124
Sassy Sapphire124Gold Pass119
Kurious Kennedy124Top of the Podium121
Miss Oratory124

8th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Atoka Girl124Moonfield124
Poco Suenos124Miss Ocean Express124
Porsumsugaronme124Love Solution124
Miss Rules124Behold That Word121

9th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Ize Discreet Rose124Magic Moment121
Kain's Lady121Bluebird Day124
Give Em Fitz121Snickel Te121
Five B C124She's the Boss124
Miss Reveille124J's Twostep Beauty
Money Inthe Starrs124

