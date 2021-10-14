4th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:00. Good. ins speed handily

Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 45.950, 58.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.690.

Trainer: O. Martinez, Jr.

Winner: B F, 3, by Cinco Charlie-Kit Kat Jo

Scratched: Princess Jazz, Happy Issue, Milli Starr.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Aprilinthepines117511-21-21-41-7¼B. McNeil3.70
River Deputy124223-13-1½2-42-5½H. Herrera11.40
Diva's Diva124964-14-½3-23-¾N. Haar2.20
T. P. Right Lane124145-1½5-14-1½4-1½J. Journet5.20
Briana Jean124356-½6-25-½5-noC. Fackler39.60
Intoxicating Kiss1194998-½7-36-nkS. Barandela33.20
Taylor's Beauty124632-1½2-1½6-½7-4A. Ramos12.60
J's Twostep Beauty124788-398-68-11D. Aguilar10.80
Erebuni124877-27-1½99S. Bethke2.70
5 (5)Aprilinthepines9.405.203.60
2 (2)River Deputy9.804.00
11 (9)Diva's Diva2.60

$1 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $417.70. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $18.50; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $42.20; $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $26.90; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-11-1) paid $60.06; $1 Trifecta (5-2-11) paid $135.40; Attendance 150. $1,247. $190,975. $182,442. Handle $7,286. Total Handle $381,950.

