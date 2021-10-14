4th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:00. Good. ins speed handily
Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 45.950, 58.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.690.
Trainer: O. Martinez, Jr.
Winner: B F, 3, by Cinco Charlie-Kit Kat Jo
Scratched: Princess Jazz, Happy Issue, Milli Starr.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Aprilinthepines
|117
|5
|1
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|1-7¼
|B. McNeil
|3.70
|River Deputy
|124
|2
|2
|3-1
|3-1½
|2-4
|2-5½
|H. Herrera
|11.40
|Diva's Diva
|124
|9
|6
|4-1
|4-½
|3-2
|3-¾
|N. Haar
|2.20
|T. P. Right Lane
|124
|1
|4
|5-1½
|5-1
|4-1½
|4-1½
|J. Journet
|5.20
|Briana Jean
|124
|3
|5
|6-½
|6-2
|5-½
|5-no
|C. Fackler
|39.60
|Intoxicating Kiss
|119
|4
|9
|9
|8-½
|7-3
|6-nk
|S. Barandela
|33.20
|Taylor's Beauty
|124
|6
|3
|2-1½
|2-1½
|6-½
|7-4
|A. Ramos
|12.60
|J's Twostep Beauty
|124
|7
|8
|8-3
|9
|8-6
|8-11
|D. Aguilar
|10.80
|Erebuni
|124
|8
|7
|7-2
|7-1½
|9
|9
|S. Bethke
|2.70
|5 (5)
|Aprilinthepines
|9.40
|5.20
|3.60
|2 (2)
|River Deputy
|9.80
|4.00
|11 (9)
|Diva's Diva
|2.60
$1 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $417.70. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $18.50; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $42.20; $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $26.90; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-11-1) paid $60.06; $1 Trifecta (5-2-11) paid $135.40; Attendance 150. $1,247. $190,975. $182,442. Handle $7,286. Total Handle $381,950.
