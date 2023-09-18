LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
The Arbor Day Foundation will convene a forward-thinking group of corporate leaders during Climate Week in New York City next week. Known as the Evergreen Alliance, the cohort includes some of the Foundation’s corporate partners including Verizon, HP, Marriott, L’Oreal, International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Salesforce, Procter & Gamble, MetLife, FedEx and UPS.
“Trees are taking on a new level of importance as more people begin to discover their ability to slow the effects of climate change. Our corporate partners recognize that—now more than ever—tree planting is underscored with urgency,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re proud to collaborate with a diverse group of industry leaders eager to expand their impact and further deepen their understanding of sustainability.”
During Climate Week, the Evergreen Alliance will meet to discuss biodiversity and how trees can help foster healthy ecosystems. Some partners will also participate in a walking tour through Brooklyn, focused on urban heat and its effects. Through membership in the Alliance, the corporate organizations will both expand their knowledge of the importance of trees and provide insight back to the Foundation via discussions on emerging sustainability trends and strategies.
Researchers have long pointed to trees as one of the most scalable and cost-effective ways to fight climate change. By capturing carbon and reducing heat, trees are a nature-based solution to some of the world’s most pressing problems. Through its extensive network of planting partners, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped countless corporations initiate real impact in communities around the world while simultaneously guiding them closer to achieving their own sustainability goals.
Climate Week NYC is the largest annual event of its kind, bringing together business leaders, lawmakers and environmental activists from around the world. The event is hosted by Climate Group and held in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
