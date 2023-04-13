BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Arcadia ( Arcadia.io ), a leading data analytics platform for healthcare, today announced $125 million in financing from Vista Credit Partners, the credit-lending arm of Vista Equity Partners and a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology market. The investment will accelerate Arcadia’s platform innovation and go-to-market strategy to meet the growing demand from leading healthcare organizations to aggregate and analyze data from across disparate systems for business efficiencies and improved patient care.
“Arcadia’s mission is to inform better healthcare decisions by unlocking the power of the vast amount of data that is captured in modern healthcare delivery and operations,” said Michael Meucci, CEO, Arcadia. “Vista Credit Partners is the preferred partner to help us achieve our goals, providing new financing and access to the broader Vista ecosystem which holds deep expertise and resources for scaling HealthTech and enterprise software businesses. We look forward to further investing in our platform, our service delivery and customer relations to solidify our position as the leading data platform for healthcare organizations.”
Arcadia helps providers and health plans deliver actionable insights to advance care and research, drive strategic growth, and ensure financial success. The past year included several important milestones for Arcadia, including:
- Inclusion on Inc. 5000’s 2022 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, reflecting 99% revenue growth over three years;
- Achieving 35%+ ARR growth in 2022 by continuing to build and expand relationships with the top payers and providers in the U.S.;
- Growing total active unique users of the Arcadia Analytics platform by 50% in nine months; and
- Saving customers more than $1.3 billion through Arcadia’s Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) service.
“Vista Credit Partners invests in innovative software businesses with established market leadership, providing non-dilutive credit solutions and counsel to help them achieve their next phase of growth,” said David Flannery, President, Vista Credit Partners. “Arcadia is an exciting investment as its platform serves as a mission-critical tool for blue-chip national health systems, hospitals, and health plans, helping them drive ROI by delivering actionable intelligence that enables strategic growth and financial success in pursuit of better health outcomes. We’re thrilled to partner with Michael and the entire Arcadia team and support the Company’s continued growth and success.”
In addition to business growth and platform adoption, Arcadia has been consistently recognized for outstanding customer satisfaction and company culture, earning Best in KLAS in Value-Based Care Managed Services for five consecutive years and being named to Built In’s 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 in Boston and Chicago.
About Arcadia
Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation’s leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.
About Vista Credit Partners
Vista Credit Partners (VCP) is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. VCP employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. Since formation in 2013 and as of December 31, 2022, VCP has deployed over $9.7 billion and grown to over $6.6 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.
Vista Credit Partners offers solutions tailored to strategic objectives with growth-friendly terms and long-term investment horizons across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership. Vista Credit Partners has completed more than 495 software and technology transactions since inception.
