NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Arch Insurance North America has announced that Rebecca Raisley has joined the Accident & Health (A&H) business unit as Vice President of Distribution. Raisley brings more than 20 years of A&H experience and will report to Jim Villa, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Distribution.
Raisley will support growth of new and existing distribution partnerships focused on the employer, special risk and affinity/consumer solutions markets. She will also help with A&H’s expansion of specialty solutions across these segments.
“Rebecca’s experience and knowledge of A&H products and the brokers who sell them make her a great addition to our team,” Villa said. “Rebecca’s hiring reinforces Arch’s commitment to building its A&H footprint and in delivering collaborative and informed solutions for our clients.”
Before joining Arch, Raisley was the Head of Retail Distribution for A&H at AIG, where she led its national sales team with a focus on both corporate and specialty A&H products. She also spent 12 years with Transamerica, where she grew its accident book of business via direct-to-consumer and affinity partnerships.
“There are many exciting things happening at Arch, and I look forward to being a part of it,” Raisley said.
About Arch Insurance North America
Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Excess & Surplus Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.
The Accident and Health business unit of Arch Insurance provides a variety of Travel (under the Arch RoamRight and Arch Red Sky affiliate brands), disability/paid family medical leave and Accident and Health insurance products.
About Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $16.7 billion in capital at March 31, 2023. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.
Forward−looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward−looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward−looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and the Company’s ability to maintain and improve its ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the Company of reinsurance to manage the our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; a disruption caused by cyber-attacks or other technology breaches or failures on the Company or the Company’s business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company’s business and/or expose the Company to litigation; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Source — Arch Insurance North America
Tag — arch-insurance
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005812/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Tim Dodge
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS INSURANCE
SOURCE: Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/01/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/01/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005812/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.