Archer, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, is preparing to welcome risk management leaders from some of the world’s largest, most innovative companies at Archer Summit 2023, September 11-13 in San Diego, California. Now in its 22nd year, the annual conference brings together Archer global customers, partners, and risk and compliance experts for three days of customer-presented case studies, demonstrations of Archer innovations, insightful keynotes, industry working groups, technical labs, and networking opportunities.
“Each year, Archer Summit provides an opportunity for Archer customers to learn from and network with risk management peers, Archer subject matter experts, and the entire Archer leadership team,” said Bill Diaz, CEO of Archer. “It also gives us the chance to speak with customers about how they currently use Archer and how we can help them prepare to meet future challenges as the risk landscape continues to evolve.”
Throughout the event, Archer will showcase a broad range of new products and the latest features designed to help customers more effectively manage risk and compliance:
- Next-generation capabilities for Archer Insight enable organizations to use quantitative analytics within their enterprise risk management programs to calculate financial and non-financial risk exposures and provide critical business insights to better assess, aggregate, and report on risk.
- The new Archer Insight Workbench provides a purpose-built toolset to help risk analysts create their own models for deeper inspection of risk and solve real-world problems such as capital adequacy, insurance purchases, and project/investment risk. Archer is the first GRC vendor to offer customers a purpose-built risk modeling tool as part of its solution set.
- The new Archer ESG Portfolio Management use case empowers institutional investors to efficiently collect, aggregate, manage and report on critical ESG data to make more informed investment decisions.
- The new Archer Double Materiality Calculator helps organizations quickly and easily assess, calculate, and report on ESG double materiality to evaluate both financial materiality and impact materiality in accordance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).
- The new Archer ESG Score Connect integration scores third-party vendors’ ESG performance and highlights potential related risks using more than 850 data sources.
- New scalable mapping functionality available in the latest Archer Platform release provides next-generation visualization of the geographic location of records and the ability to drill into any record shown as a pin on a map.
- Updates to Archer Audit Management use cases simplify the user experience and allow more effective monitoring of audit activities.
Registration is open for Archer customers and partners to attend Archer Summit. Learn more about the event and register at www.thearchersummit.com.
About Archer
Archer is a leading provider of integrated risk management (IRM) solutions that enable customers to improve strategic decision-making and operational resilience with a modern technology platform that supports qualitative and quantitative analysis driven by both business and IT impacts. As true pioneers in GRC software, Archer remains solely dedicated to helping customers manage risk and compliance domains, from traditional operational risk to emerging issues such as ESG. With over 20 years in the risk management industry, the Archer customer base represents one of the largest pure risk management communities globally , with more than 1,200 deployments including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Visit www.ArcherIRM.com.
