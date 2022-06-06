Arcis Golf Acquires Four Bridges Country Club in Ohio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
Arcis Golf —the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the United States—has added Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township, Ohio, to its growing portfolio. This is the 9 th club acquisition completed by Arcis in less than a year.
The Four Bridges community has 3,200 residents within Liberty Township, located in Ohio’s Butler County, and is in the center of the fast-growing I-75 corridor north of Cincinnati.
The purchase of this private club from HPA Development Group Inc. and its partners, Doug Herald and Graham Parlin, closed on June 6. Since 2013, HPA Development Group has focused on the return of Four Bridges back to a “championship” course level. Arcis assumes ownership and operation on June 7.
Four Bridges becomes Arcis Golf's 65 th property under management and the fifth in Ohio, where the company already owns The Club at Tartan Fields in Columbus and three others in the Cleveland area. With a focus on "lifestyle" and their vast network, Arcis is uniquely positioned to build upon the club’s great foundation.
“Four Bridges is an exceptional private club, and we are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Ohio market and, specifically, in the Cincinnati area,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “This addition to our portfolio of clubs will build upon our strategy of owning and operating outstanding properties within each of our respective hub markets.”
The club is known for its rich variety of sports and family-centric activities. Designed by Bob Cupp and opened in 2000, the par-72, 18-hole golf course plays to 7200 yards from the championship tees. The club has a top-flight practice area and an extensive sports complex that features a junior Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, and numerous racquet courts, including tennis, paddle tennis, and pickleball.
"We intend to bring our operational expertise and unique approach to delivering extraordinary experiences across the entire club. Our vision is to build upon Four Bridges’ great facilities by expanding the breadth and scope of amenities, programming and services," according to Jeff Raffelson, Regional Vice President of Operations.
Arcis Golf is known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to today’s consumers. Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $90 million in upgrades, amenities, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its curated collection of lifestyle clubs.
The company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Blake Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category.
About Arcis Golf
Dallas-based Arcis Golf is the premier operator of approximately 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction through unrivaled golf and lifestyle amenities. The company’s innovative, best-in-class leadership team is reinventing the modern club experience, and is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for customers at all its properties. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com
