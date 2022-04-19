PHILADELPHIA & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Arctic Glacier, LLC, announced today an industry first with the market availability of their premium ice packaged in eco-friendly bags made from 51% recycled resin. The achievement represents over three years of research and development and is an important component of the ice company’s Bring More. Care More.™ mission that frames their broader environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals.
Arctic Glacier’s shift to 51% recycled content packaging represents a 46% reduction in global warming potential impacts compared to the industry standard generic polyfilm. “We are thrilled to pioneer sustainable packaging for the ice industry. Supporting a circular economy with recycled content packaging is an important aspect of our forward-looking ESG strategy focused on creating a greener supply chain and supporting safer work environments through ethical business practices,” said Richard Wyckoff, CEO and President of Arctic Glacier, LLC.
Underpinning Arctic Glacier’s ESG goals are its partnerships with like-minded, sustainably, and ethically focused companies and customers including Cascades, which supplies the packaging. “Cascades' expertise in sustainable packaging, combined with years of intensive R&D, has resulted in a new bag made from 51% recycled materials, with no compromise on quality. By using them in place of the current virgin product, Arctic Glacier can avoid the equivalent of more than 2,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year - the equivalent of driving a car more than 10 million kilometers,” said Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cascades.
The introduction of eco-friendly packaging follows the April 8, 2022 Sustainable Footprint Award by Arctic Glacier’s energy partner EnelX who is assisting the ice company in actively reducing their carbon footprint. The honor recognizes the ice company’s significant contributions to boost grid stability through flexible energy solutions. To date, Arctic Glacier’s efforts to create a greener supply chain have eliminated over 5,000 metric tons of carbon and saved 510K gallons of fuel in 2021, enabling the growth of 5,557 acres of forest a year and the growth of 75,002 tree seedlings for ten years.
Arctic Glacier is partnering with the global investment firm Carlyle to strengthen and refine their long-term ESG goals. Steve Hatfield, Head of ESG, US Global Sustainability, The Carlyle Group said, “A strong ESG strategy is more than checking a box. Investments in actions and processes that support energy-efficient infrastructure, value inclusivity and diversity together with practices that enable better management of waste, reduction of operating costs, as well as attraction and retention of top talent also help to mitigate risk and generate more prosperous and enduring top-line growth.”
Arctic Glacier is phasing in the eco-friendly packaging, with several major markets including California, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kansas, New York, and Missouri already up and running. The ice company expects all markets and package sizes to be available in the new packaging over the next 12 to 18 months.
ABOUT ARCTIC GLACIER, LLC
Arctic Glacier is a North American provider of premium ice products and services. For over 140 years the company has been Bringing More to the Party!™ by perfecting the ice making and DSD (delivery) process to provide the purest, most high-quality ice products. Annually, the company produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, liquor stores, as well as many other commercial and industrial businesses. From its headquarters in Philadelphia, PA and 51 production facilities and 60 warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada, Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers.
Learn how Arctic Glacier is Bringing More to the Party!™ at arcticglacier.com.
