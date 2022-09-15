MONTREAL & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
Arctic Glacier, LLC, a leading provider of premium ice products and related services, announces the grand opening of a state-of-the-art, high-capacity production facility in Dorval, QC. As Canada’s leading manufacturer of packaged ice, the new production facility represents a $5.3 million (CAD) investment and enables the ice company to expand service throughout the province of Quebec and eastern Ontario.
“We are very excited to open our newest facility in Quebec and honored to continue our legacy of supporting the province’s businesses. Investments in innovation is foundational to Arctic Glacier and is just one of the ways we continuously create value for our customers, our employees, and the communities where we operate,” said Richard Wyckoff, President, and CEO of Arctic Glacier.
The ice company has deep, long-standing partnerships with hundreds of Quebec locally owned and family operated businesses. “We selected Dorval for our new facility to maximize our service throughout the province and to advantageously nurture our partnerships with the province’s locally owned distributors and ice companies,” said Jeremy Spencer, Regional President of Arctic Glacier for Canada.
Arctic Glacier’s new Dorval facility will double the ice company’s previous facility’s production capacity and increase their storage capacity by 500%. During peak season, the new facility will employee 40 people and offer additional employment and business opportunities throughout the province. The new, fully automated facility came online in July and is currently scaling up to full capacity.
ABOUT ARCTIC GLACIER
Arctic Glacier is a North American provider of premium ice products and services. For over 140 years the company has been Bringing More to the Party!™ by perfecting the ice making and DSD (delivery) process to provide the purest, most high-quality ice products. Annually, the company produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, liquors stores, as well as many other commercial and industrial businesses. From its headquarters in Philadelphia, PA and 52 production facilities and 60 warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada, Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers.
Learn how Arctic Glacier is Bringing More to the Party! TM at arcticglacier.com.
