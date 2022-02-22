WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Arden Trust Company (Arden Trust), a limited purpose trust company under the ownership of Kestra Holdings, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Junker as Chief Fiduciary Officer.
Bringing over 27 years of experience, Junker will be responsible for the management and development of trust administration for Arden Trust’s seven branches. She will lead a team of more than 50 fiduciary professionals to deliver excellence and maintain credible, high-quality client service.
“Jennifer brings deep industry knowledge of trusts and financial planning to her new role,” said Doug Sherry, President of Arden Trust. “We are confident her proven leadership capabilities will be instrumental in the continued success of Arden Trust.”
Prior to joining Arden Trust, Junker served as Managing Director of Trust and Wealth at Bank OZK, where she provided internal counsel on tax and fiduciary issues, created annual budgets, and ensured compliance policies and procedures were met and executed.
“Estate planning and trusts are a crucial part of financial planning, and Arden Trust provides exceptional resources to help fiduciaries service their clients,” said Junker. “I’m eager to help create better product experiences and outcomes for our fiduciaries and their clients.”
Junker received two Bachelor’s of Arts from Wake Forest University, one in communication and the other in English literature. She then earned her Juris Doctor with high honors from the University of Florida’s College of Law.
For more information on Arden Trust Company, please visit https://www.ardentrust.com.
About Arden Trust Company
Arden Trust Company (Arden Trust) is a Wilmington, Delaware-based limited purpose trust company with more than $9 billion in assets under administration. Arden Trust has more than 90 employees in eight locations and accepts appointments as Agent for Trustee/Guardian/Executor, Co-Trustee, Custodian, Discretionary Trustee, and Directed Trustee for all types of personal trust accounts. Arden Trust works with financial advisors to offer trust services that preserve the advisor/client relationship, administering more than 5,000 trust accounts, including Life Insurance Trusts and Special Needs Trusts.
About Kestra Holdings
Kestra Holdings offers industry-leading wealth management platforms for independent wealth management professionals nationwide. With an innovative culture that celebrates independence, the company seeks to redefine the future of the advisory industry through superior service, cutting-edge technology, and preeminent resources that every financial professional needs to succeed in the market now and in the years to come.
Kestra Holdings companies collectively oversee $122 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and support more than 2,400 independent financial professionals across the country in delivering comprehensive securities, trust, and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Holdings is the direct or indirect parent company of Arden Trust Company, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (including its investment adviser and wealth management firm subsidiaries), Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, as well as Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC, Grove Point Advisors, LLC, and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.
