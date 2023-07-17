Arduino Introduces the Nano ESP32, Bringing the Popular IoT Microcontroller into the Arduino Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Arduino, the open-source hardware pioneer with 32 million active developers worldwide, today announced the Arduino Nano ESP32, the newest member of the Nano family that combines the openness and support of the Arduino community with the robust capabilities of Espressif’s ESP32-S3 microcontroller to bring “plug-and-play” IoT deployments for advanced enterprise use cases and hobbyist engineers.
The board enables entirely new ways for makers at all levels to create projects smarter and faster. Beginners can explore in an easy-to-understand, welcoming environment, with a popular MCU supported by deep documentation and a global community of users. At the same time, more advanced users can take advantage of the Nano ESP32’s multi-language support and debugging capabilities to quickly improve their project’s performance.
“Arduino is synonymous with a consistent and well-documented ecosystem, always updated and open to contribution,” said Massimo Banzi, Arduino’s co-founder, chairman and CMO. “Given the ESP32 is one of the most popular boards for IoT and prototyping, combining with the Nano form factor meets our community’s needs and expectations by providing both the best technology and the best experience.”
“With the launch of Arduino Nano ESP32, we aim to empower developers, makers, and innovators with a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates the power and versatility of Espressif's hardware with the simplicity and accessibility of Arduino's ecosystem.” said Teo Swee-Ann, CEO of Espressif Systems “We share a common vision of democratizing technology and fostering an open and collaborative ecosystem. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership will unlock and the incredible projects it will fuel.”
The Nano ESP32 supports both Micropython and Arduino programming languages, providing a clear path for those already familiar with one platform to easily switch back and forth as needed. It also features plug-and-play debugging with the Arduino IDE 2, which eliminates the need for any external hardware or third-party software and makes developing robust projects easier than ever before.
Powered by the ESP32-S3 (Ublox NORA-W106-10B) microcontroller, the Nano ESP32 packs serious performance into the Nano form factor, featuring:
- 8 MB internal PSRAM / 16 MB external flash memory
- 512KB SRAM and 16KB of RTC SRAM
- Dual-core CPU at 240 MHz clock speed
- USB-C programming port
The Arduino Nano ESP32 is available to order today in the Arduino Store, starting at $18.
With this latest product release, Arduino continues to strengthen its position as the world’s leader in open-source hardware and software. The company recently released the UNO R4, giving the world's most popular development board massive improvements in speed, memory, connectors and connectivity options. It also became a partner in the Zephyr® Project, an open-source RTOS project at the Linux Foundation. On the business side, Arduino closed a $32 million Series B funding round last year and recently announced new offices and leadership in the United States to support the company’s largest region of business.
About Arduino
Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino’s solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomous vehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $32 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at https://www.arduino.cc/ or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
