MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Shephard – Wesnitzer, Inc. (SWI), a public works/civil engineering firm in northern Arizona established in 1990.
Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of SWI, Ardurra further expands its presence in northern Arizona.
SWI will operate as SWI, an Ardurra Group Company, from its offices in Flagstaff, Prescott, and Sedona, AZ.
Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “SWI’s 30 plus years of client success in northern Arizona stood out to us. With SWI’s local expertise, we will be able to provide more resources to our clients in Arizona.”
Guillermo Cortes, VP at SWI added, “We are excited to become part of a team that has the same small firm culture and flexibility while being able to better support our clients with added services and expertise.”
Ashley Chang, a Vice President at RTC Partners noted, “This is Ardurra’s third acquisition of an Arizona-based firm within the last twelve months – we’re pleased with the company’s targeted expansion within this fast-growing market and are bullish on the future success that the combined teams can achieve together in the Southwest.”
Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel on behalf of Ardurra.
Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005789/en/
CONTACT: Ardurra Group, Inc.
Angela Bernace
Website:www.ardurra.com
KEYWORD: FLORIDA ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENGINEERING
SOURCE: Ardurra Group, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 03:53 PM/DISC: 09/19/2022 03:53 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005789/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.