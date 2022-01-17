TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired the assets of ZEL Engineers (ZEL) and Milam Land Surveying (Milam). ZEL is a water infrastructure design firm based in Augusta, Georgia. Milam is a land surveying firm based in Ocala, Florida.
Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States.
Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “As we continue to expand in the Southeast, we find opportunities to merge with companies that provide mutual synergies. These two acquisitions bring talent, experience, and client relationships that bring added value to our clients and employees. We are excited about the capabilities we continue to build as we expand in the Southeast.”
Ashley Chang, Vice President of RTC Partners added, “We look forward to partnering with ZEL and Milam, both of whom have exceptional people providing outstanding service to their clients. These two acquisitions are extremely complementary to our portfolio of expertise and support our ability to address market demands.”
Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.
