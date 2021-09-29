NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
AreaHub today announced a new website giving users easy and clear access to environmental and climate hazard information where they live, work and play, including a timely wildfire-specific feature that shows wildfire results for a searched area based on the latest incident information available. The website aggregates and breaks down regularly updated data about natural, environmental, and industrial hazards that can impact health, safety and property values.
AreaHub’s reporting and information platform stands out, most notably, for the breadth of its featured environmental, climate and natural hazards. It offers a searchable platform that produces address-specific results backed by rigorous science and data-gathering on the environmental hazard issues of concern to residents and business owners. Using data science and technology, the website offers an easily understandable reporting platform for consumers, researchers and businesses to identify environmental hazards in their area, learn about them, and discover mitigation options.
Search results generate local area results in critical hazard categories, including Superfund sites, brownfields, severe floods, hurricanes, air quality, and more. Additionally, the site’s Knowledge Center offers consumers fact-based information describing each particular hazard; examining its potential impact on their lives, drawing upon reliable and scientific studies and sources; and empowering readers with hazard mitigation information
AreaHub’s co-founders identified the need for clear and accessible information when they searched for environmental hazard information in their communities. They were surprised how difficult it was to find relevant area hazard information at the local level.
“In our experience, critical environmental and natural hazard information is challenging, confusing, and time-consuming to locate,” said co-founder and President Alison Gregory. “We are passionate about addressing those issues and providing a clear and efficient one-stop platform.”
AreaHub offers an aggregate picture of climate and environmental hazards for areas searched anywhere in the U.S., along with a Knowledge Center that describes the hazards, their impacts, and what you can do about them.
“From our personal experiences, we understand how important one’s local environment is and how many of us want to understand and monitor for ourselves, our loved ones, and our businesses.”
About AreaHub
AreaHub is a service that offers up-to-date climate and environmental hazard information through the aggregation of data about natural, environmental, pollution and other industrial hazards that can impact health, safety, and/or property values. By leveraging their prior managerial, data processing, and startup experience, the co-founders built and launched AreaHub for people and businesses to be informed with clearly presented, scientific, and locally relevant information to help people make healthier and wiser decisions. For more information, visit AreaHub.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
