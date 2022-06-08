ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announces financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

April 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

For the Quarter Ended:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

100,277

 

$

126,341

 

 $

(26,064)

 

Gross profit

 

 

19,738

 

 

23,714

 

 

(3,976)

 

Gross margin %

 

 

19.7

%

 

18.8

%

 

0.9

%

Net income

 

$

7,485

 

$

10,766

 

 $

(3,281)

 

Diluted per share

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.67

 

 

(0.17)

 

EBITDA

 

 

10,733

 

 

15,644

 

 

(4,911)

 

Cash dividends per share

 

 

0.25

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

April 30,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

 

As of:

 

2022

 

2022

 

Change

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

367,484

 

$

440,498

 

$

(73,014)

 

Net liquidity (1)

 

 

261,317

 

 

284,257

 

 

(22,940)

 

RUPO (2)

 

 

339,162

 

 

397,023

 

 

(57,861)

 

(1)

 

Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

(2)

 

The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations (“RUPO”) represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

“We continue to be pleased with the current execution on all of our major projects despite the well-publicized global supply chain disruptions, current inflationary challenges and continued COVID-19 pandemic impacts. These successes for all of our stakeholders reflect the talent and adaptability of our employees,” Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. “Earlier today, our international efforts continued to expand, as we announced entering into three new engineering and construction contracts for 195 MW power projects in Ireland. Our sales efforts continue to be a major priority, and we believe there are a number of meaningful projects that will start this year for each of our subsidiaries. Our earnings per share of $0.50 for the first quarter is a reasonable start to the year and we look forward to building on it throughout Fiscal 2023.”

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 were $100.3 million. The primary revenue drivers were the post peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project in Ohio, early construction activities on the Kilroot power project in Northern Ireland and an overall sustained level of activity at each business segment. Additionally, during the quarter, the Maple Hill solar energy project revenues were adversely affected by the market disruption in the supply of photovoltaic panels. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 reflected primarily the peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project.

For the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, we reported a consolidated gross profit of approximately $19.7 million which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 19.7% of corresponding consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 20.2%, 17.0% and 26.2%, respectively, for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, were $10.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively. For three months ended April 30, 2022, net income attributable to our stockholders was $7.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. For the three months ended April 30, 2021, we reported net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

As of April 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $367 million and net liquidity was $261 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $73 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycle of two significant projects, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. During the three months ended April 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 710,879 shares of common stock at a cost of $27 million. To date, the Company has repurchased 1,621,808 shares of common stock, or approximately 10% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $61.7 million under the $75 million share repurchase program authorization. The Company’s consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $339 million as of April 30, 2022.

About Argan

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company’s future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of various variants. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company’s SEC filings.

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUES

 

$

100,277

 

 

$

126,341

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

80,539

 

 

 

102,627

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

19,738

 

 

 

23,714

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

10,575

 

 

 

9,892

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

9,163

 

 

 

13,822

 

Other income, net

 

 

595

 

 

 

712

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

9,758

 

 

 

14,534

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(2,273

)

 

 

(3,768

)

NET INCOME

 

 

7,485

 

 

 

10,766

 

Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

7,485

 

 

 

10,766

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(1,264

)

 

 

(118

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

$

6,221

 

 

$

10,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.68

 

Diluted

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

14,910

 

 

 

15,726

 

Diluted

 

 

14,992

 

 

 

15,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

  ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 30,

 

January 31,

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

192,255

 

 

$

350,472

 

Short-term investments

 

 

175,229

 

 

 

90,026

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

36,047

 

 

 

26,978

 

Contract assets

 

 

6,880

 

 

 

4,904

 

Other current assets

 

 

37,180

 

 

 

34,904

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

447,591

 

 

 

507,284

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

9,936

 

 

 

10,460

 

Goodwill

 

 

28,033

 

 

 

28,033

 

Other purchased intangible assets, net

 

 

3,175

 

 

 

3,322

 

Right-of-use, deferred tax and other assets

 

 

4,075

 

 

 

4,486

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

492,810

 

 

$

553,585

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

39,942

 

 

$

41,822

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

39,365

 

 

 

53,315

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

106,967

 

 

 

127,890

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

186,274

 

 

 

223,027

 

Noncurrent liabilities

 

 

4,523

 

 

 

4,963

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

190,797

 

 

 

227,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,827,772 and 15,788,673 shares issued at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 14,585,908 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

2,374

 

 

 

2,368

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

159,170

 

 

 

158,190

 

Retained earnings

 

 

192,463

 

 

 

188,690

 

Less treasury stock, at cost – 1,241,864 and 530,985 shares at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

(47,482

)

 

 

(20,405

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,715

)

 

 

(2,451

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

302,810

 

 

 

326,392

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

(797

)

 

 

(797

)

TOTAL EQUITY

 

 

302,013

 

 

 

325,595

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

492,810

 

 

$

553,585

 

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation to EBITDA

(In thousands)(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net income, as reported

 

$

7,485

 

$

10,766

Income tax expense

 

 

2,273

 

 

3,768

Depreciation

 

 

809

 

 

882

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

166

 

 

228

EBITDA

 

 

10,733

 

 

15,644

EBITDA of the non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc.

 

$

10,733

 

$

15,644

 

